SIOUX CITY — Through 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, more than 100 customers in the Sioux City metro area are still without power after a Wednesday morning storm system moved through the area and dumped seven-tenths of an inch of rain and brought gusts strong enough to down trees and power lines.

According to MidAmerican Energy's Outage Watch page, 110 customers are currently without power because of the storm which was at its strongest between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. The National Weather Service's Sioux Falls office shows windspeeds hit 30 miles per hour at 5:52 a.m. with gusts reaching speeds of 44 miles per hour. Through 10:30 a.m., more than 400 outages were still reported. An outage impacting 249 customers in Sioux City was reported at 5:29 a.m.