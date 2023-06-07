While eastern Iowa will be drying out today, the chance for showers and storms is on the rise for the western half of the state. A few storms could produce damaging wind and hail. Get all the details on Wednesday's weather in our updated forecast video.
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!
Matt Holiner
Chief Meteorologist
Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today