As summer begins, Kate Marvel from Project Drawdown talks with the team about the solutions already in place to help slow climate change and why the things that worry her the most have nothing to do with the physical science.

We want to hear from you!

Have a question for the meteorologists? Call 609-272-7099 and leave a message. You might hear your question and get an answer on a future episode! You can also email questions to podcasts@lee.net.

Episode Preview

About the Across the Sky podcast

The weekly weather podcast is hosted on a rotation by the Lee Weather team:

Matt Holiner of Lee Enterprises' Midwest group in Chicago, Kirsten Lang of the Tulsa World in Oklahoma, Joe Martucci of the Press of Atlantic City, N.J., and Sean Sublette of the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia.

More episodes about climate change

The increase of billion dollar weather disasters | Across the Sky podcast 🎧 Learn about the growing number of billion dollar weather disasters and what part of the country is most vulnerable.

Earth continues to warm. What does that mean for the oceans and people? | Across the Sky podcast An ocean physicist with NASA talks about the warming climate’s impact and what that means for people living both near and far away from the water.

Climate change and what it means for winter snowfall | Across the Sky podcast Dave Robinson, a winter weather expert, talks about measuring snow and the database he runs through the Rutgers Global Snow Lab.

What does a warming climate mean for brilliant fall foliage? | Across the Sky podcast What conditions are best for bright fall colors and what is the outlook for this fall? Learn more on Across the Sky!

Past episodes