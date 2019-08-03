Diane Swoboda Peterson, Woodbury County real estate/recorder deputy, displays books filled with birth certificates in the county Recorder's office. Based on complaints she has received from people telling her they've been scammed trying to buy certified copies of birth certificates online, she advises people to go to their county's recorder's office to get them instead.
Birth records are shown in one of many books in which the documents are stored in the Woodbury County Recorder's office. In many cases, government offices are the safest way to get copies of those records.
Birth records are shown in one of many books in which the documents are stored in the Woodbury County Recorder's office. In many cases, government offices are the safest way to get copies of those records.
Diane Swoboda Peterson, Woodbury County real estate/recorder deputy, displays books filled with birth certificates in the county Recorder's office. Based on complaints she has received from people telling her they've been scammed trying to buy certified copies of birth certificates online, she advises people to go to their county's recorder's office to get them instead.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Birth records are shown in one of many books in which the documents are stored in the Woodbury County Recorder's office. In many cases, government offices are the safest way to get copies of those records.
SIOUX CITY -- Michaelene Parker's son needed a certified copy of his Iowa birth certificate, but he lives out of state.
With her son's encouragement, Parker Googled how to get a birth certificate and found a website called Iowa Vital Statistics.
The Winnebago, Nebraska, woman filled out an online application, providing personal information, including a Social Security number, about herself and her son. She was asked to enter a credit card number to pay the $47 application fee.
Parker was hesitant and put off completing the transaction overnight. She wondered how an online service could provide a birth certificate without requiring any proof of identification.
Kenny Schmitz, Woodbury County Building Services director, climbs over a bench in Courtroom 203 on the second-floor of the county courthouse in July 2016. The courtroom was closed while workers repaired a slab of marble that fell out of a window surround and almost caused stained glass windows to fall out of their frames.
Kenny Schmitz, Woodbury County Building Services Director, raises a lift to a loose piece of terra cotta at the Woodbury County Courthouse in 2016. Terra cotta tiles on the south side of the building's exterior were in immediate danger of falling down to the ground and there several additional areas where cement grout was missing on the decorative tiles.
"I think that was the question deep down is how do they know it's me? It could be anybody," she said. "We sat there and said it's pending, what should we do."
Instead of completing the online application the next day, Parker decided to drive to the Woodbury County Recorder's office in Sioux City, where she was able to get a certified copy of her son's birth certificate in minutes for $15.
The workers in the recorder's office told her she'd nearly been scammed, one of many applicants who have believed they could get certified copies of birth and death certificates and marriage licenses with a few swipes on their cellphone screens.
What they quickly learn is that websites promising certified copies of those vital records are out to get your money or worse, your personal information.
"People come in and tell us they tried to get it from us online," said Diane Swoboda Peterson, real estate/recorder deputy in the Woodbury County Recorder's office. "Younger folks are used to doing everything online."
Visitors to the recorder's office have reported filling out an online application and receiving nothing in return, she said. Or they were sent an application form -- the same one that can be downloaded for free from the Iowa Department of Public Health's website -- for a fee of $50 or more.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Horses pull riders outside the Sioux City Fire Station No. 5. at 14th and Nebraska streets in 1892. A new method for alerting people to fire wagons was needed in 1889, according to a Journal article from the time.
There's not much that state agencies can do to combat the problem.
Websites advertising they can send applicants a certified copy of the requested document are making false claims, said Melissa Bird, chief of the Bureau of Health Statistics at the Iowa Department of Public Health. In Iowa, those documents may be obtained only at a county recorder's office, the IDPH or through VitalChek, an online service that is the state's only authorized third-party vendor.
Companies making false claims pay large sums of money to be at the top of Google and other search engine listings. Bird said, and they continually change their names and web addresses, making it hard to track them down. If a mailing address for a site can be found, the attorney general's office will send a cease and desist letter.
No action can be taken against sites charging applicants for the state's free application form. It's a public document, Bird said, and there's nothing stopping someone from selling it to someone else.
"We're trying to combat that process, but they're not breaking the law," Bird said. "Is it unethical? It very well may be. That's where we educate. We try to educate people the best we can."
Any website charging for an application form should not be trusted, Bird said. Rather than searching on Google, anyone who needs a copy of a document should visit an official government website or call that office to obtain an application form.
Parker won't be fooled again by a legitimate-looking website found via Google. She learned a lesson, one she plans to share with others.
"I'm actually glad that I was made aware of it so I can tell other people about it," she said. "It's a scam."
Fourth Street Mall
Aalfs Manufacturing Co.
WIT timeline 1970
WIT Archival Photo
Biking at Briar Cliff
Frank H. Greteman
Proposed Brandeis building
Veterans Memorial Bridge construction
Sioux City Federal Plaza
Biltmore Motel and Restaurant
South Sioux City television viewers get new options
Proposed Brandeis store
Barge on Missouri River
George Lindblade with Sioux City fireman in 1970
Winter storm Oct. 9, 1970
Sioux City Marina and Boat Harbor
Senftner Volkswagen
Municipal parking ramp
Everett's Furniture Barn
Olson Cycle Center, 1970
YWCA Pool
Gov. Robert D. Ray
Normandy exterior 1974
Fantles
Livestock Exchange Building
Stockyards: Aerial 1970
Sioux Quality Packers Inc.
Greg Hall at Yale
Combination Bridge 1971
Veterans Memorial Bridge construction
Interchange beams in place
Combination Bridge and Siouxland Veterans Memorial Bridge construction
Normandy buffet
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Get the latest local news delivered directly to your inbox!
Copyright 2019 Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated, dba Sioux City Journal, 515 Pavonia St. Sioux City, IA
Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated is an indirect subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
| Terms of Use | Privacy Policy