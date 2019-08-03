How to get vital records

Need to obtain a certified copy of a birth certificate, death certificate or marriage license? Here's how.

In Iowa:

-- Visit any county recorder's office.

-- Go to the Iowa Department of Public Health website at http://idph.iowa.gov/health-statistics/request-record, download an application form, fill it out and mail it in.

-- Visit the IDPH office in Des Moines.

-- Call VitalChek, the only authorized third-party vendor, at 866-809-0290, or visit online at www.vitalchek.com

In Nebraska:

-- Birth and death certificates must be obtained from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. They aren't available at your local county courthouse.

-- Apply online at the DHHS website at www.dhhs.ne.gov or download an application form, print it and mail it.

-- Visit the DHHS office in Lincoln.

-- Call VitalChek, the only authorized third-party vendor, at 866-809-0290, or visit online at www.vitalchek.com

-- Marriage licenses may be obtained from the DHHS or from the county clerk's office that issued the license.

In South Dakota:

-- Visit or call any county register of deeds office.

-- Visit the South Dakota Department of Health website at https://doh.sd.gov/records/OrderingVitalRecords.aspx to download a request form, print it and mail it.

-- Call VitalChek, the only authorized third-party vendor, at 866-809-0290, or visit online at www.vitalchek.com