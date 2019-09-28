PIERSON, Iowa -- A Webster City, Iowa, man died Saturday morning after a vehicle-versus-bicycle collision west of Pierson.
According to a press release from the Iowa State Patrol, at around 6:35 a.m. Saturday, a 2017 Ford Transit van driven by 19-year-old Aaron Joshua Albert of Mondamin, Iowa, was heading eastbound on county road D12 and struck a bicycle ridden by 57-year-old Kent Eugene Harfst of Webster City.
You have free articles remaining.
The collision occurred near the top of a hill and in dark conditions, according to the press release.
Harfst landed in the south ditch with critical injuries and was transported by air ambulance to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Albert was uninjured in the crash.