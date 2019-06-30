SIOUX CITY – The heat is hot, and Siouxland felt it this weekend. The streets of Sioux City remain scorched following a weekend of near-triple-digit high temperatures – including a Sunday high of 99 degrees.
The heat index, however – how hot it actually feels – danced well above 100 degrees throughout the weekend, peaking at 112. According to the National Weather Service, a heat advisory was put in place between 1 and 9 p.m. Sunday.
Many individuals evaded the soaring temperatures to find whatever shade or water they could.
One of those places was Lewis Pool, a community H2O haven in the Morningside neighborhood. According to DeLaney Berke, Lewis Pool assistant manager, the community pool saw many families come out to cool off Saturday and Sunday.
“We’ve actually had quite a lot of people out today, a lot of families,” Berke said early Sunday afternoon.
She said she saw more individuals come out Saturday but she expected more to splash down later in the afternoon Sunday.
In hopes of keeping everyone safe, pool officials are reminding guests and lifeguards to regularly drink water to reduce the chance of heat-related issues.
The high heat prompted UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center to be on guard. According to an employee of the hospital, they expected to receive several individuals suffering from heat-related complications such as heat strokes. However, as of early afternoon Sunday, St. Luke’s had not admitted any patients suffering from heat-related issues.
According to the National Weather Service, temperatures will begin to cool off early in the week, but will not return to seasonal average high temperatures until Friday.
Tuesday will see a high of 89 with a low of 69. Wednesday will feature a high of 88 and a low of 69. Independence Day and Friday, things will cool down a bit more, with a high of 87 and 86, respectively.