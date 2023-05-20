Jared McNett Online editor/Politics reporter/Podcaster Follow Jared McNett Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

SHELDON, Iowa — The timing couldn't be much better for Grace Bennett.

Over Father's Day weekend, the 19-year-old Northwest Iowa Community College student will travel with her family to Atlanta to compete in a national welding sculpture event under the banner of SkillsUSA, an organization focused on building workforce skills for young people. Growing up in the Moville, Iowa, area, Bennett first took to metalwork when she and her dad tinkered with welding equipment in his shop. Those collaborations between father and daughter yielded graders for gravel, buckets on tractors and new tables to use in the workspace.

"Just some simple stuff," Bennett said. Cattle fences for bulls were another early favorite of Bennett's because she had to deal with "weird, offset positions."

A natural

Those initial creations aren't the kinds of things that would win welding sculpture awards, something Bennett did during a SkillsUSA welding sculpture event at Des Moines Area Community College in Ankeny in late April, but the projects with her father did spark a passion that fully ignited when she signed up for her first welding class at Woodbury Central High School.

The class with Kelsey Schramm came in Bennett's senior year when she still felt a pull toward drawing, photography and pottery (she actually had her own ceramics business). The interest was serious enough for Bennett to consider going to Wayne State to become an art teacher.

But then Schramm made it clear to Bennett how adept she was at welding.

"She said that she hadn't seen someone who picked up on something so quickly. And that I had a natural gift for it," Bennett said.

Hearing such praise scrambled Bennett's previous plans.

"I was like 'Well, I don’t know if I want to be an art teacher or be a welder but I knew I didn’t want to be in a ton of debt.'"

So Bennett found a "Future Ready Iowa Last-Dollar Scholarship" opportunity to attend college an hour north in Sheldon and learn advanced technology welding. The program's meant to cover "federal and state grants/scholarships and tuition and qualified fees," according to a state government website.

After getting funding figured out and graduating, Bennett spent the summer as an apprentice/shop hand at Port Neal Welding in Salix, Iowa.

Grace Bennett 2 Grace Bennett poses with her prize-winning metal vase sculpture. Bennett said she didn't have a written plan going into the project, she just …

All in one

With just a year under her belt at Northwest Iowa Community College, Bennett said she has been able to improve skillsets she thought were lacking like doing tungsten arc welding (TIG). The practice is said by Science Direct to be good for joining like and unlike metals together but can be tricky because of the temperature and pace the process demands.

Getting familiar with TIG proved fruitful when Bennett decided to enter the SkillsUSA contest in Ankeny with the repurposing of a metal flower vase she made in high school for her mom.

"That one was falling apart and I felt bad," she said.

Doing such a "resurrection" required a process such as tungsten arc welding because Bennett was mixing aluminum with other metals.

"It really just goes to show much I had learned over the course of being at NCC for a year," she said.

Her goal was to keep the number of roses and petals in the container to a minimum, though the plan changed as she kept working. The requirements from Skills USA were the sculpture had to be 100 pounds or less and 18 inches by 12 inches.

"I don't really have like a written out plan of Oh yeah, this is this and this and this,' it just kind of comes to me," she said.

Even though she carefully honed the vase, and won an award for it, Bennett confessed she doesn't think its perfect.

"I think, one or two rows I welded on the outside do not look very good. And my first response was, you know, 'How can I change this? How can I do this next time?'"

Welding_NCC Jacob Foster, a junior at Sheldon High School and student in Northwest Iowa Community College's welding program prepares to cut a piece of metal.

A full summer

Bennett's mentality -- absorbing as much info as possible -- even extends to her pending trek to Atlanta for the national competition.

"There's gonna be so many other people there that are gonna have amazing projects," she said. "And so I'm just excited to go down there and see all of them if I'm being honest with you. I don't really mind if I place. I mean, I'm just going for the experience. It would be nice if I came out with a medal."

Her airfare and hotels are being covered by Sudenga Industries, a farm equipment supplier in George, Iowa. She's working for them this summer and had orientation with the company on Monday.

"They've shown that they care about employees and want to support a kid just trying to try to make it in this world," Bennett said. "Especially for women in the trades, it's pretty few and far between that you get the opportunity to work for a company that backs you, fully, and I haven't even started working there yet."

In welding sculpture events, Bennett said she's seen more women competing.

"Women are very artistically creative when it comes to metalworking," she said.

However, the ratio is inverted for other competitions, according to Bennett.

She'll be one of the women competing from June 19-23 in Atlanta. And her mom and dad will be there.

"He's overly proud," she said of her dad. "When I told him he was in shock. He was like, 'Grace, you're good at whatever you set your mind to. I just had a little part in sparking that in you, but I knew that you were artistically creative from Day One and I knew that you would take this places.'"