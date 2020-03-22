Wells Enterprises corporate center employee tests positive for COVID-19

LE MARS, Iowa -- An employee of the Wells Enterprises corporate center in Le Mars has apparently tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease, or COVID-19, according to a press release from Wells.

Wells was notified of the case on Saturday.

The employee is currently on self-quarantine "for the period currently recommended by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC)," according to the press release. Employees known to have been in contact with this individual have been notified and asked to self-quarantine themselves.

It is not clear if this individual could be the same person as the positive COVID-19 cases announced in Woodbury or Sioux counties, or if this is a different individual entirely. As of Sunday, Iowa has a total of 90 known COVID-19 cases.

There is no evidence to suggest that food products are capable of harboring or transmitting COVID-19 per the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The Wells Enterprises press release also cited information from the CDC and the World Health Organization to this effect.

