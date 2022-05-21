Wells Enterprises plans $70 million expansion in Le Mars

LE MARS, Iowa – Wells Enterprises plans to add new product lines and upgrade equipment in a $70 million capital investment project.

The Le Mars-based ice cream producer was awarded $6.3 million in High Quality Jobs Program tax credit by the Iowa Economic Development Authority on Friday. The project is expected to create 135 new jobs, and 82 are to pay at least $23.94 per hour, per the state contract.

Wells Enterprises, the maker of Blue Bunny, Halo Top and Bomb Top ice cream products, is one of the largest employers in Iowa with 2,500 employees and an additional 500 seasonal workers on the payroll during the "ice cream season." Nationwide, the company employs an estimated 4,000 people.

The $70 million investment project plans to add new product lines, as well as upgrade and modernize existing equipment throughout the facilities such as production lines, hardening equipment, freezer and refrigeration upgrades and other equipment, according to their IEDA application.

The additions are the two Le Mars production facilities and will take place over the next two years, said Director of Communications Lesley Bartholomew in a statement.

“Our Le Mars facilities and the strong teams we have in place are key to Wells’ overall business strategy and will continue to be well into the future,” said CEO Mike Wells. “We’re excited to bring more investment to Le Mars and move forward with this project to bring on new lines and equipment.”

The investments will help optimize the manufacturing footprint and set up the company for future growth, Bartholomew said.

The last large expansion project the company undertook was the acquisition of Fieldbrook Foods, an ice cream manufacturer with plants in New York and New Jersey in April 2019.

The acquisition placed Wells as the No. 2 producer of ice cream in the U.S. and increased the production level by about 25 percent.

At the time, Wells said the company would need another 20 percent of growth to be No. 1 in production, over Unilever, whose brands include Ben & Jerry's, Good Humor and Breyers, and Nestle, whose brands include Edy's, Haagen-Dazs and Nestle.

The same year in September, Wells struck a deal with Unilever to purchase an ice cream plant in Henderson, Nevada to expand Wells’ manufacturing capacity. The company then purchased Halo Top, a low-calorie brand of ice cream, from Eden Creamery, LLC days later.

