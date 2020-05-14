Wells Enterprises says 'small percentage' of employees test positive for COVID-19

LE MARS, Iowa -- Wells Enterprises, Inc. told The Journal in an email late Wednesday that a "small percentage" of its employees have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The nation's second-largest ice cream maker, however, did not disclose how many total workers have been infected with COVID-19, but said it has been "proactive from the start of the pandemic" and that good manufacturing practices are in place at all of its facilities to prevent the virus and any cross contamination.
Wells operates two manufacturing plants in Le Mars, where it employs more than 2,500 people.
"We continue to see a small percentage of team members test positive for COVID-19. We continue to conduct temperature and wellness screenings of team members at all manufacturing facilities," the email said.
In late March, Wells announced that an employee at its corporate center in Le Mars had tested positive for COVID-19.
Wells said in the email Wednesday that nonessential employees are working from home and that shifts and schedules have been adjusted. The company said it is mandating the use of masks at its facilities and that employees are encouraged to wear masks in public to further protect their own health and that of their family members.
"Additional masks will be provided to employees to share with their family members to help in this manner," the email said.
According to the email, 6 feet of separation has been created on the production line and barriers have been put in place to separate workstations. Wells said that social distancing has also been implemented within breakroom facilities.
"We chose to be more conservative than early CDC guidelines to mandate longer terms of self-isolation for employees with potential exposure and we implemented daily biometric screenings," the email said. "We've added additional cleaning schedules to common areas, in addition to our existing sanitation practices in our production areas."
The company said it continues to provide regular communications to employees in a variety of formats and in multiple languages for printed materials. Information is mailed weekly to employees' homes and text messaging and leader-led calls provide timely updates, according to the company.
COVID-19 egg giveaway
Covid-19 Test Iowa site
Covid-19 Test Iowa site
Covid-19 Test Iowa site
Covid-19 Test Iowa site
Seaboard Triumph Foods pork plant
Seaboard Triumph Foods pork plant
Seaboard Triumph Foods pork plant
Seaboard Triumph Foods pork plant
COVID-19 Sioux City Farmers Market 1
COVID-19 Sioux City Farmers Market 2
COVID-19 Sioux City Farmers Market 3
COVID-19 Sioux City Farmers Market
COVID-19 Sioux City Farmers Market
COVID-19 Sioux City Farmers Market
COVID-19 Dakota City Tyson plant reopens
COVID-19 Dakota City Tyson plant reopens
COVID-19 Dakota City Tyson plant reopens
Lally's prepares for Mother's Day after COVID-19
Lally's prepares for Mother's Day after COVID-19
Lally's prepares for Mother's Day after COVID-19
Lally's prepares for Mother's Day after COVID-19
Lally's prepares for Mother's Day after COVID-19
Lally's prepares for Mother's Day after COVID-19
Lally's prepares for Mother's Day after COVID-19
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.