Wells Enterprises says 'small percentage' of employees test positive for COVID-19

LE MARS, Iowa -- Wells Enterprises, Inc. told The Journal in an email late Wednesday that a "small percentage" of its employees have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The nation's second-largest ice cream maker, however, did not disclose how many total workers have been infected with COVID-19, but said it has been "proactive from the start of the pandemic" and that good manufacturing practices are in place at all of its facilities to prevent the virus and any cross contamination.

Wells operates two manufacturing plants in Le Mars, where it employs more than 2,500 people.

"We continue to see a small percentage of team members test positive for COVID-19. We continue to conduct temperature and wellness screenings of team members at all manufacturing facilities," the email said.

In late March, Wells announced that an employee at its corporate center in Le Mars had tested positive for COVID-19.

Wells said in the email Wednesday that nonessential employees are working from home and that shifts and schedules have been adjusted. The company said it is mandating the use of masks at its facilities and that employees are encouraged to wear masks in public to further protect their own health and that of their family members.