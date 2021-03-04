Wells Enterprises to begin vaccinating Le Mars employees

LE MARS, Iowa -- Wells Enterprises will offer free COVID-19 vaccines to its employees in Le Mars on March 8 and 9.
The vaccination will take place in an on-site clinic, according to a press release from Wells. Employees will receive the new, one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine that received Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA late last month.
Food-production workers are part of Phase 1B, Tier 2 of the vaccine rollout, a group which the state of Iowa has green-lit for COVID vaccines. Large food processors, particularly meatpackers, were the center of attention last spring as workers became infected and production ground to a halt at some plants.
Plymouth County was one of four counties in this area, along with Sioux, Buena Vista and Crawford, that are expected to receive shipments of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week, after the state received 25,600 doses. Because the vaccine is one dose rather than two, those who receive the shot will be considered fully vaccinated.