Wells Enterprises to begin vaccinating Le Mars employees

LE MARS, Iowa -- Wells Enterprises will offer free COVID-19 vaccines to its employees in Le Mars on March 8 and 9.

The vaccination will take place in an on-site clinic, according to a press release from Wells. Employees will receive the new, one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine that received Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA late last month.

Food-production workers are part of Phase 1B, Tier 2 of the vaccine rollout, a group which the state of Iowa has green-lit for COVID vaccines. Large food processors, particularly meatpackers, were the center of attention last spring as workers became infected and production ground to a halt at some plants.