Wells Visitor Center & Ice Cream Parlor to close dining room after workers test positive for COVID-19
An unspecified number of employees at the Wells Visitor Center & Ice Cream Parlor in Le Mars have tested positive for COVID-19, the company reported Friday. 

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

LE MARS, Iowa -- Starting Saturday, the Wells Visitor Center & Ice Cream Parlor will temporarily close its dining room, reduce menu offerings and return to carry-out only, due to some of its workers testing positive for the novel coronavirus. 

In a press release, the company did not specify how many of the ice cream parlor's employees tested positive for the virus. 

Other employees known to have been in contact with those who had the virus have been notified and are being tested. All employees are required to wear gloves and face masks and undergo health screenings before each shift. 

Safety measures had already been implemented at the ice cream parlor, including social distancing, cleaning and sanitation protocols and plexiglass separators. 

As of Friday evening, a total of 226 individuals in Plymouth County had tested positive for the virus, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data. Of these, 148 are considered recovered. 

