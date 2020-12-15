SIOUX CITY -- After caring for COVID-19 patients at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, Jordan Oeland often sits in silence replaying the day as she drives her silver Subaru home to Lawton in the dark.

"Before this pandemic, I could leave work and be happy with the day that I had, even if it was a bad day," said Oeland, who has worked as a registered nurse since June 2017. "I know I handed my patients off to great nurses who easily could take care of them. Now, you just never know if a patient could change after you hand off. You come back the next day and they might not be there."

Oeland, who works a 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. shift, is assigned to medical floor 6 Southeast, but she has spent a considerable amount of time working in the hospital's COVID units, where she dons a gown, N95 respirator, face mask, googles, face shield and gloves. After putting on her gear, she takes a deep breath before she crosses the "red line" into the unit, which houses patients who are more sick than any patient Oeland has ever encountered in any other area of the hospital. Everything she touches on that side of the line is considered "dirty." Since she can't leave the unit, Oeland depends on staff members called "clean runners" to retrieve supplies for her. Her constant focus is her patients' breathing and lung function.

"There was more lows in spring, at least for me personally," Oeland said, as she stood outside the hospital on a clear, unseasonably warm December day wearing navy blue scrubs and a light blue face mask. "A lot of times, I'd come in and get a report on my patients and most of them were facedown, laying prone. Everybody was almost maxed out on oxygen. It was very hard to come in and see every day."

Although other places have had "bigger outbreaks, worse days and faster surges," few have experienced the "sustained pain" that the Sioux City metro has, the New York Times noted in a story published on Nov. 12. Nearly 9 percent of Siouxlanders have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the newspaper's analysis.

Leaders of both Sioux City hospitals have described staff as "tired" and "worn out," as they tackle a second wave of hospitalizations, which began in October.

Overall, about 75 to 80 percent of MercyOne's bedside caregivers have cared for a COVID patient at some point or another during the pandemic, Jenna Rehnstrom-Liberto, the hospital's marketing and communications manager, said the lead COVID nursing manager told her.

"At any one time, and based on our census, we could have around 18 inpatient nurses caring for COVID patients each shift, so up to 36 per 24 hour period. However, that wouldn't include nurses in the ER or those who work in testing COVID patients at our clinic locations," Rehnstrom-Liberto explained.

Leah McInerney, a senior marketing and communications specialist for UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's, said 85 percent of the 455 nurses the hospital employs have cared for COVID patients.

Nurses, doctors and other frontline workers staffing emergency rooms and treating COVID-19 patients at Sioux City's two hospitals will be the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Woodbury County this week. The county will receive 1,950 doses of Pfizer's vaccine in the next few days, public health officials said Monday.

Lauren Johnson started working as a registered nurse at St. Luke's in June. Ever since childhood, Johnson has wanted to follow in her mother's footsteps and become a nurse, but, she never imagined her career would begin during a global pandemic.

"Coming in as a brand new nurse in the middle of a pandemic was something I never expected. We weren't really taught anything like that in nursing school. You don't ever think something like that's going to happen," Johnson said through a light yellow mask, as she stood by a sign bearing the Sioux City hospital's logo. "We always say, 'We're struggling together.' We all just kind of all have each other's backs. I can always depend on all my co-workers."

Johnson said it's "really different" having to gown up in all the required PPE to provide patient care in a time of coronavirus.

"It just feels like you're not in there as much with your patient. We always want to talk with them as much as we can, but being in all that, it gets really, really hot," she said. "If we have to sit in there and sweat our butts off, we love doing it."

The work, Johnson said, is "very, very fast paced" on the hospital's 5A Medical Telemetry floor, where she said it seems like nurses are doing "100 things as once."

After a particularly bad shift, Johnson says she sits in silence, like Oeland, as she drives from the hospital to her Sioux City home. She ruminates about the events of the day and if there was anything more she could have done for her patients.

"You kind of think, 'What could I have done to make my patient's day better, even if they have no complaints about their care," she said. "As nurses and health care professionals, we want good patient outcomes and good patient experiences, so even if you feel like you did a great job, you're always wondering, 'I wish I could've done a little more for them.'"

Oeland said many people infected with the novel coronavirus are still being admitted to MercyOne, and they too are "very sick." New treatments are helping patients fight the virus and recover, but she said some are still dying from it. In fact, Oeland said she lost a patient to COVID-19 the day before, which she described as "really hard."

"I don't know that there is a specific way that I can say that I'm coping, because this is so difficult," she said. "It's unhealthy, but I think a lot of us are compartmentalizing our feelings to get through this. I don't have COVID, so I can help somebody get through it."

Being able to "comfortably" see her family is what Oeland said she misses most about pre-pandemic life.

"You fear for your family, so everything you do is very cautious. I wear my mask everywhere. My husband wears his mask everywhere and we just limit leaving the house," she said. "This spring, especially, when things were really bad here, we definitely did not see each other much. A lot of what we still see of each other is very distanced. You just make it work and make the best out of whatever time you can give them."

Oeland's eyes welled up with tears as she paused for a moment to think about what specifically she would like remembered about this time in history.

"How strong our medical staff was and had to be when they weren't ready," she said voice quaking. "I've got wonderful co-workers; and we've been through a lot this year. I just think that deserves to be remembered."

Johnson said she wants the public to know that it's not just doctors and nurses who are involved in a patient's care, but an entire team of professionals. She said she couldn't do her job without care techs or personnel from departments such as housekeeping, laboratory, respiratory therapy, radiology and food service.

"We couldn't run a hospital without everybody doing their part. It's all sorts of individuals together," she said.

