SIOUX CITY -- Kofi Dennis, a Wolf Trap Performing Arts master teacher and drummer, will present a program of traditional storytelling and drumming during two shows at the Aalfs Downtown Library, 529 Pierce St.
The free, open to the public presentation will take place at 4 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday.
Dennis will tell West African stories and poetry while drumming in this interactive and hands-on presentation. The program is perfect for preschool through elementary school children and their families.
The performance is offered in partnership with the Siouxland African Association (SAFAS) and the Music Academy at First United Methodist Church.
Dennis will also be performing at the Siouxland African Festival, which starts at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Marriott Center, 385 E. Fourth St., South Sioux City.