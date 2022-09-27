West High School crowns homecoming royalty

SIOUX CITY -- Terrance Topete and Maya Augustine were crowned West High School’s homecoming king and queen on Monday.

Topete is the son of Elizabeth Topete, and Maya Augustine is the daughter of Rhanda and Rob Augustine.

Additional senior attendants for queen included Sophia Becerra, daughter of Desiree Jenkins; Kinsey Elgert, daughter of Debbie and Mark Elgert; Adalynn Fletcher, daughter of Jesica Fletcher; Abigail Hammer, daughter of Amy and Steve Hammer; Kellesse Heard, daughter of Tina and Otis Heard; Roselyn Narcia, daughter of Alba and Jose Narcia; Lisbet Vigil Rodriguez, daughter of Brenda Rodriguez and Floriberto Vigil; Trinna Stoos; and Sawyer Wilde, daughter of Wendy and Jay Wilde.

Additional senior attendants for king included Michael Benson, son of Taffy and Jeff Zoelle; Jordy Cambara, son of Aura and Mynor Cambara; Kristopher Cummings, son of Mindy Steele; Antonio Ferraro, son of Jeana Guy and Sam Ferraro; Jorge Godoy-Ferman, son of Elsa Ferman and Jorge Godoy; Keavian Hayes, son of Keiana Hayes; Robert Johnson, son of Unique Johnson; Hunter McHugh, son of Crystal McHugh and Steven McHugh; and Lamarion Mothershead, son of Tamara Mothershead.