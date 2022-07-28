 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
West Point welcomes Illinois native as new superintendent

Lt. Gen. Steve Gilland

 (U.S. Army Photo by John Pellino/USMA)

The U.S. Military Academy has announced that Lt. Gen. Steve Gilland has taken command as the 61st superintendent of the U.S. Military Academy. Gilland is originally from Rock Island and graduated from Sherrard High School in 1986.

Major Gen. Gilland was promoted to Lt. Gen. and officially took charge of the U.S. Military Academy during the change of command ceremony held on June 27.

Gilland graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in 1990. He holds a master's degree in military operational art and science.

He has served as the 77th Commandant of Cadets of the U.S. Military Academy, Commanding General of the 2nd Infantry Division, South Korea, and most recently as the Deputy Commanding General 3rd Armored Corps, Fort Hood, Texas.

