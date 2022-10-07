Westbound lane on Gordon Drive viaduct to close

SIOUX CITY — The outside westbound lane on the Gordon Drive viaduct will be closed Monday for bridge repairs.

The $445,354 repair project will be finished by Dec. 2, weather permitting, according to the The Iowa Department of Transportation.

The closure will reduce viaduct traffic to one lane in each direction. The eastbound outside lane also has been closed for bridge repairs since early September. The off ramp from the viaduct onto South Lewis Boulevard also is closed.

During the ramp closure, traffic from the viaduct has been detoured onto southbound Fairmount Street to Leech Avenue and to South Lewis Boulevard.