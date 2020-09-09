Western Iowa coop starts work on $11M port; barges to return to upper Missouri River

Fort Dodge-based NEW Cooperative, which has over 5,500 members and 39 locations throughout western and northwestern Iowa, started planning its rural Monona County port two years ago, Dix said.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which manages the Missouri, assured the coop it would maintain a 9-foot-deep, 300-foot-wide channel, Dix said.

The port gives the coop direct access to export markets and provides a third option for transporting grain. Because water navigation is more cost-effective than truck or rail, the coop and other businesses using the port will be able to reduce their freight expenses.

Each barge carries up to 300,000 bushels of grain. Plying the river with 72 barges per year eliminates the need for 80,000 semi-trailer trucks of grain, Dix said.

Barges are good for the environment and vehicular traffic safety, he said, because it takes more trucks off crowded highways like Interstate 80, reducing accidents and harmful emissions.

The port will have the capacity to load or unload up to six barges at a time. NEW Cooperative officials say they have been fielding calls from other businesses interested in shipping or receiving various products at the port, from rocks to wind turbine blades.