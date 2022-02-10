Western Iowa Tech Community College offers free tuition for third year

SIOUX CITY -- Western Iowa Tech Community College will continue to offer free tuition for the third year.

The Last-Dollar Scholarship Program, which was first offered to WITCC students in 2019, covers tuition and some fees for specific programs that align with high-demand jobs in Iowa.

The scholarship is available to recent Iowa high school graduates and adults ages 20 and older, who are enrolled in an eligible program, and who are attending WITCC part-time or full-time.

A wide variety of programs are covered with the scholarships in areas such as agriculture, health administration, building trades, health, police science, cyber security, computer networking, robotics, engineering, and culinary. Additional programs in business, administration and paralegal have been added for the fall semester.

The Last-Dollar Scholarship is part of Gov. Kim Reynolds' Future Ready Iowa initiative, which aims to build a pipeline of skilled workers, fill worker shortages in certain industries, and keep Iowa competitive to other states. The scholarship was first offered to WITCC students in 2019. Since then, 1,240 of students have received the scholarship and over $2.7 million in scholarships have been awarded.

“Without seeing the scholarship commercials last summer I would have not considered enrolling in college because of the financial barrier," WITCC student Courtney Akins said. "The scholarship has been what I owe my college success to for having been given the chance to attend college and making the most of this opportunity. I appreciated being rewarded with this financial boost and didn't want to waste it."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0