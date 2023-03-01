SIOUX CITY -- The Northwest District FFA Contests and Convention will be held on Saturday at Western Iowa Tech Community College, 4647 Stone Ave.

Approximately 500 students, instructors, volunteers and contest judges from 43 FFA (Future Farmers of America) chapters will be present.

The event, which is being hosted by the WITCC Agriculture Program, begins at 8:15 a.m. in the the college's Rocklin Conference Center, Parking Lot 2, Entrance 6.

For more information, contact Randi Koehler, district FFA advisor, at koehlerr@lb-eagles.org.