Westside Sioux City street to close for utility repair
SIOUX CITY -- The intersection of West 18th and Allan streets will close Monday for a utility repair project. 

The City of Sioux City Engineering Division said in a statement that the work is expected to be completed in December. 

The project includes construction of paving, storm sewer infrastructure and sidewalk affected by a water main break at the intersection. 

Motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously and obey all traffic control signs during the closure.

Road closed
