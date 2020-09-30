Westside Sioux City street to close for utility repair

SIOUX CITY -- The intersection of West 18th and Allan streets will close Monday for a utility repair project.
The City of Sioux City Engineering Division said in a statement that the work is expected to be completed in December.
The project includes construction of paving, storm sewer infrastructure and sidewalk affected by a water main break at the intersection.
Motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously and obey all traffic control signs during the closure.
