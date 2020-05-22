Wet and cloudy Memorial Day weekend forecast for Siouxland

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- In Siouxland, expect to see clouds, rain and, if we're lucky, even a few rays of sunshine on the long Memorial Day weekend, according to Kyle Weisser, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.

"It seems like Memorial Day is a holiday that tends to be either cool or rainy," Weisser said. "This year, we'll experience a bit of both."

Saturday will begin sunny as the afternoon tops off in the low 80s. However, a 70 percent chance for rain returns after sundown. The low will dip to around 64.

Sunday will be warm and cloudy, with a daytime high of 82. A 60 percent chance of rain will remain in the forecast during the day as well as Sunday night.

Memorial Day Monday will be a bit of a crapshoot, Weisser said.

Expect to see clouds, rain and perhaps a thunderstorm. This will keep the daytime high in the low to mid-70s.

"If I had holiday plans, I wouldn't cancel them," Weisser said. "Still, I'd plan on rain."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.