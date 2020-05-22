Wet and cloudy Memorial Day weekend forecast for Siouxland

7 Day Forecast
SIOUX CITY -- In Siouxland, expect to see clouds, rain and, if we're lucky, even a few rays of sunshine on the long Memorial Day weekend, according to Kyle Weisser, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.
"It seems like Memorial Day is a holiday that tends to be either cool or rainy," Weisser said. "This year, we'll experience a bit of both."
Saturday will begin sunny as the afternoon tops off in the low 80s. However, a 70 percent chance for rain returns after sundown. The low will dip to around 64.
Sunday will be warm and cloudy, with a daytime high of 82. A 60 percent chance of rain will remain in the forecast during the day as well as Sunday night.
Memorial Day Monday will be a bit of a crapshoot, Weisser said.
Expect to see clouds, rain and perhaps a thunderstorm. This will keep the daytime high in the low to mid-70s.
"If I had holiday plans, I wouldn't cancel them," Weisser said. "Still, I'd plan on rain."
