What can a Journal reporter accomplish with $5 at a casino? Lots of talking, little winning

Armed with a mask, notebook and photographer, I imagine I looked more like a crime scene investigator than a gambler.
But my mission when I walked into WinnaVegas Casino Resort on a windy Friday afternoon was purely financial: What could I accomplish with $5?
I'm a novice gambler, so I procured interviews with a couple of slot machine savants before I took to the betting myself. And listening to them, I understood there was big money to be made: One regular, Kathryn Niederhaus, said she put $20 into a machine a few days earlier and returned $800.
Niederhaus spends half the year in Las Vegas, so I made sure to listen intently to her approaches: Playing the maximum number of lines at the minimum bet. Sticking with penny slots. Switching to another machine if you're not hitting.
I heard of an $8,000 win on an 88-cent wager. I heard repeatedly about the beginner's luck that strikes first-timers. I began to convince myself that I could do something with my money other than deposit it in the machines for a brief burst of entertainment.
Full of optimism, I closed my notebook, opened my wallet and settled on a Dolphin-themed machine in a quiet corner of the casino. Dolphins are docile, I figured, so maybe the machine would be kind to an inexperienced gambler.
(I have, uh, donated some money to a Las Vegas casino at blackjack tables, observed others fire away at slots and tread water on horse racing bets, but I had never pressed the magic buttons on a slot machine.)
The machine's previous payout was a spartan 38 cents, while the adjacent one had doled out $81.52. Rookie mistake? Nah, I figured the random number generator that I learned about on YouTube earlier in the day would soon land on a jackpot.
I started, well, slowly. I had little to show for my first dollar other than a brief 40-cent win that I quickly gambled away. Thinking a greater investment meant a greater chance of a payout, I quickly deposited $2 more. Forgetting all the advice I had received a half-hour earlier, I started gambling random amounts -- five lines at five cents apiece; one line at 10 cents; any number of lines at two cents.
Each play had one common thread: I didn't win anything.
Realizing I was down to just $2, I gave in to the allure of the high-paying machine next door. In went the rest of my cash, along with my hopes of winning anything even close to $81.
I tread water for a while, hitting for a few cents before getting in a run of losses. This was good in two respects: It provided me some entertainment and gave me optimism that if I could hold out long enough, I could finally break through.
To keep myself in the game, I went to increasingly great lengths. I played one-cent bets. I examined the screen before each play. I moved my hand away from the buttons, then returned it to the exact spot where it was before.
The outside observer would think I sabotaged myself by playing such small amounts. If I wasn't hitting when giving myself lots of opportunities, how could I hit when I gave myself the smallest opportunity possible?
My confidence waned as my final plays approached. Once the screen showed all zeros, I thought about pulling out the extra $1 bill sitting in my wallet. I restrained myself, defeated.
I glanced at my phone, hoping I had at least managed to play away my money slowly. I lasted eight minutes.
I spent more than three times as long interviewing as I did playing. Embarrassing? Yes. A sign I made the right career choice? Also yes.
I walked out of the building defeated but not downcast. I may have lost most of the advice I received and my pocket change, but I followed Niederhaus' final message to me: "If you're not hitting, move. If you're not hitting at all, go home." I was, at least, proud of myself for that.
The next day, I received word that Niederhaus had won a contest. Her reward? $9,000.
Maybe the luck isn't for beginners after all.
