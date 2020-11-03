What can a Journal reporter accomplish with $5 at a casino? Lots of talking, little winning

The machine's previous payout was a spartan 38 cents, while the adjacent one had doled out $81.52. Rookie mistake? Nah, I figured the random number generator that I learned about on YouTube earlier in the day would soon land on a jackpot.

I started, well, slowly. I had little to show for my first dollar other than a brief 40-cent win that I quickly gambled away. Thinking a greater investment meant a greater chance of a payout, I quickly deposited $2 more. Forgetting all the advice I had received a half-hour earlier, I started gambling random amounts -- five lines at five cents apiece; one line at 10 cents; any number of lines at two cents.

Each play had one common thread: I didn't win anything.

Realizing I was down to just $2, I gave in to the allure of the high-paying machine next door. In went the rest of my cash, along with my hopes of winning anything even close to $81.

I tread water for a while, hitting for a few cents before getting in a run of losses. This was good in two respects: It provided me some entertainment and gave me optimism that if I could hold out long enough, I could finally break through.