SIOUX CITY — Garie Lewis has been suffering from Long COVID since last August. Due to a "cocktail of symptoms," including brain fog, leg weakness, nausea and swollen, itchy eyes, the self-employed comedian, writer, artist, digital creator and painter has been unable to work.

Lewis, a registered Democrat who has lived in Sioux City for the last 23 years, said his health and the financial issues it has caused are the biggest challenges he's currently facing.

"I've been to just about every 'ologist' except for a cosmetologist. The No. 1 answer from just about every medical person I've seen is, 'We don't know,' and that gets pretty frustrating," the 60-year-old said. "I'm lucky that I qualified for Medicaid. Medicaid is taking care of me. If funds for that get cut, that's going to send me back to the old days of just not going to a doctor."

What Iowans Want Garie Lewis talks about the issues he wishes local government would focus more attention on in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday, May 4, 2023.

Lewis is in the process of filing for disability benefits, which he described as "super frustrating." He said government needs to take better care of people.

"I've learned a lot about this system and what people go through to get any kind of help. I've already been told be prepared to be denied, rejected, at least twice, maybe three times and, after the first one, you've got to get a lawyer," Lewis said. "I'm just wondering how many people out there are legitimately disabled from something that can't afford a lawyer."

Lewis, who voted for Joe Biden in the 2020 election, is sick of the divisiveness that he sees in government -- one side being labeled as the "bad guys" and the other side as the "good guys."

"That works for WWE wrestling. But when it comes to running a country, it's just gonna lead to a whole bunch of trouble, and it already has," he said. "The people of the United States are the government, and we just need to stand up and say this is what we want it to be and figure out that we've got more in common with each other than we do any politician."

What Iowans Want Garie Lewis talks about the issues he wishes local government would focus more attention on in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday, May 4, 2023.

Lewis was born in Wagner, South Dakota, but he grew up in Rock Rapids, Iowa, where he attended grade school and high school. Lewis has also lived in Le Mars, Iowa; Omaha, Nebraska; Wichita, Kansas, and the Bloomington-Normal, Illinois, area. He sought the Democratic nomination for a seat on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors in 2018. In the primary, Lewis was defeated by Carter Smith, who went on to lose the election to Republican Matthew Ung.

"I like it here. I'm comfortable here. I grew up here," Lewis said of why he currently lives in Iowa and in Sioux City. "I feel it's taken me a while, but I feel like I've become a part of this community, which blows me away sometimes."

Lewis said he thinks "there's something to fight for here" and "there's something to work for here." He wants to get back to "real human values other than just somebody else's ideals of what they are."

"I'd like to see them concentrate more on infrastructure, roads, housing, medical care, senior care, childcare," he said of lawmakers. "I'd like to see people realize that taking care of their brothers and sisters is one of the founding principles of most of the religions in this country and the founding of our government."

What Iowans Want Garie Lewis tells a story about performing a comedy routine on stage with Tommy Chong during an interview at Pierce Street Coffee Works in Sio…

What Iowans Want Garie Lewis talks about the issues he wishes local government would focus more attention on in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday, May 4, 2023.

Responsible gun control is another top issue for Lewis, who served in the National Guard for six years. He said he went through a phase where he wanted an M16 of his own, since the weapon was constantly with him during basic training and advanced individual training.

"There were times I slept with that weapon and it just became a part of who I was as a solider," he explained. "But, the thing is, I'm not a solider anymore. I don't need one of those. And, I don't think anybody needs an M16-type weapon or an AR-15-type weapon. If they say they need one, then, they're fooling themselves."