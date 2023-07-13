EDITOR'S NOTE: This year’s Iowa legislative session was massively consequential, criticized by some Iowans and praised by others. The laws passed, from tax cuts to school regulations, will influence the everyday lives of people across the state for years to come. We wanted to know how these actions and others by the state government affect the everyday lives of people across the state. What they like, what they don’t like, where they see our leaders falling short and what they think needs more attention.

This story is part of a larger series involving the Sioux City Journal and other Lee Enterprises newspapers in Iowa. The series, “What do Iowans Want?” attempts to find out what people across the state think about how the government is working for them.

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — When Aaron Eckmann was a senior in high school, he got the opportunity to work as a page in the South Dakota Legislature.

At the time, he remembered it was difficult to stay neutral and not make comments on the issues.

“I was like maybe if I’m really passionate about this, I should study it more,” said Eckmann, who graduated from Northwestern College this spring having majored in political science and public relations.

Eckmann, a Republican who moved to Orange City from Cavour, S.D. for college, said education and tribal relations are the two biggest issues he wishes the government paid more attention to.

Eckmann’s mom was a teacher so he is passionate about funding schools.

What Iowan Want - Aaron Eckmann Aaron Eckmann, a 2023 graduate of Northwestern College, is shown Monday, June 19, 2023, in the Orange City college's DeWitt Learning Commons.

In January, state lawmakers passed Educational Savings Accounts, which allows parents to enroll their children in accredited non-public schools and receive an amount equal to the per-pupil funding allocated to public school districts for each eligible child.

Eckmann, who attended private schools from fourth grade through college, said he is concerned about the separation of church and state, as well as how the program takes money away from public schools that could utilize it.

Tribal relations and helping tribes educationally and financially is also something that Eckmann wishes the government focused more on.

Native Americans make up 2.2% of Sioux City’s population. With two reservations nearby in Northeast Nebraska, that's the largest percentage of Native Americans among Iowa cities. Eckmann said looking at statistics regarding poverty rates, suicide rates, missing people, trafficking and poor education showcases why the government should provide more help to those individuals.

Eckmann wishes the government spent less time discussing the same issues each year that eventually do not move in the Legislature, such as abortion. He grew up Christian and considers himself pro-life, but he believes the government should focus less on pushing legislation regarding the topic.

He believes there should be more focus on encouraging fostering, adoption, and sexual education to prevent unplanned pregnancies.

“I think some issues are made overly political … when it’s more of a cultural issue,” he said.

Overall, Eckmann views government as fairly hands off and while he sees issues that impact him, “It's not every morning I wake up [and say] ‘oh man, what’s the government imposing on me today,’” he said.

Eckmann said his political science degree was something more similar to a philosophy degree and less of a career path. He feels through studying politics, he learned more about what he believes in and what is important to him.

"As you grow in your faith you realize how your faith shapes your politics," he said.

Finding a job he enjoys is the biggest challenge Eckmann said he faces in his life. Currently, he is doing freelance photos and videos and hopes to move somewhere with a larger customer base, such as Des Moines or Sioux Falls, maybe even as far as Los Angeles.

“I don’t know how people expect us to be 20 or 21, graduate college and just know exactly what we want to do,” he said.

Eckmann tried to pursue a career in politics but felt the pay was unsustainable. When he was allowed to intern with a South Dakota representative in Washington, D.C., he had to turn it down due to the stipend being just $1,500 a month.

He also got another opportunity to be a staffer in D.C. but the pay was only $40,000.

"It's $2,500 a month [for an apartment]," he said. "I can't be breaking even for my first year out of college in D.C."

Maybe one day he will do politics on a local level, but not at this point, he said.