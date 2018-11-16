After months of anticipation, the USS Sioux City will be commissioned Saturday at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. But what is a commissioning and what will happen? Here's a brief look at the history of the commissioning ceremony and what will likely happen today.
What is a commissioning?
Simply put, the commissioning marks a ship's entry into active Navy service, according to the Naval History and Heritage Command in Washington, D.C.
Where does the tradition originate?
There isn't a lot of recorded history on early commissionings in the U.S. Navy, said Kevin Hurst, a historian with the Naval History and Heritage Command, but what's known is that much of the commissioning event was carried over from the young country's experience as a British colony. "Most of the traditions of the early Navy were pretty much taken from the traditions of the Royal Navy," Hurst said.
Have commissioning ceremonies always been such elaborate celebrations?
No, Hurst said. The commissioning was often a practical event to get the ship ready to sail. During World War II, commissioning ceremonies were brief because so many ships were being built and they needed to get into service and enter the war quickly. Since World War II, the commissioning ceremony has evolved and become more of a public celebration, Hurst said.
What happens at a commissioning?
There will be speeches, of course, by dignitaries and the ship's commanding officer, Cmdr. Randy Malone. A commissioning pennant -- a long red-white-and blue streamer with seven stars -- will be hoisted, and Malone will read the orders appointing him to command.
Near the end of the ceremony comes one of the most stirring parts. Ship sponsor Mary Winnefeld will give the order "Man our ship and bring her to life." The crew responds "Aye, aye, ma'am," and runs onto the ship. Crew members take their places standing side by side on the ship's rails as the ship's systems power up. Radars will begin to rotate, whistles and horns will sound, symbolizing the ship "coming to life." Malone then will turn to his commander, salute and declare, "Admiral, the USS Sioux City is in service and reports for duty."
"If you're there, it's a moment you'll never forget," said retired Real Adm. Frank Thorp, chairman of the USS Sioux City commissioning committee.