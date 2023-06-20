MOVILLE, Iowa — A teacher and a mother of public school students, Jesse Persons watches closely as the Iowa Legislature considers bills pertaining to school funding and teacher pay and standards.

What Persons has seen recently concerns her both as an educator and a parent.

"The biggest effect government has on my life is education," said Persons, a special education teacher at Pier Learning Center. The Sioux City-based center offers alternative education programs for K-12 grade students with an Individualized Educational Program who need enhanced behavioral, emotional and special education services.

In this year's legislative session, Iowa lawmakers passed a private school financial assistance package, often referred to as school vouchers, costing $345 million a year in which taxpayer dollars will be committed to help families offset the cost of tuition to private schools. Critics say it takes funding from public schools and will weaken them. The Legislature also passed a 3% increase in school funding.

Jesse Persons

Even with the funding increase, Persons said a lot of money has been committed to the private schools, and it makes her wonder if public school funding will remain adequate while the youngest two of her four children complete their education at the Woodbury Central Community School District in Moville.

"We just worry about money being pulled from our already stretched thin public schools," she said.

Persons has seen teachers leave the profession. If state funding doesn't keep up with inflation, will more teachers leave? The funding decisions made by the Legislature will have a major impact on the teaching profession and the state's schools.

"I worry, do we still have or will we still have highly qualified teachers in Iowa?" Persons said.

She and her husband consider whether they should stay in Iowa or move to another state that funds public education at a level they believe will assure all students a chance at a quality education while adequately paying teachers.

"We don't have solid plans, but we have talked quite a bit about leaving the Midwest," Persons said. "We want to make sure our kids and the kids I teach are given every chance to receive a public education."

Education, she said, is one of many issues that has become divisive in Iowa. This past legislative session contained several bills, passed along party lines, that drew protests inside and outside the Capitol. Issues such as removal of books containing objectionable material from school libraries, prohibiting classroom discussions about LGBTQ topics before a certain age and a gender-affirming care ban for transgender minors.

Persons wishes legislators would spend more time listening to all Iowans about such controversial topics.

"As of late, I feel like our Legislature is divisive. I think decisions have been made to separate people rather than bring them together," she said. "I wish that government would pay more attention to opposing views. When they're making decisions, take all those into account before pushing the bills through."

Instead of tackling those issues, more time could be spent addressing economic issues such as inflation and minimum wage. Persons said with three children still at home, she and her husband continually look at their budget to see how they can keep up with rising prices for the goods and services they buy.

"Probably one of the biggest challenges we deal with in our family is inflation," Persons said. "I can't imagine what it must be like for a single-income family."

A higher minimum wage also would help offset gas prices for others like her teenage son, who drives 20 miles each way to a job in Sioux City. High gas prices take a big bite from his paycheck.

Bottom line, Persons believes Iowa's leaders need to be more responsive to the people, to listen to and address their needs rather than pursue their own personal or party agendas.

"If there is an issue that feels important, I think they should pay attention," she said. "People need to listen and they need to let people be heard."