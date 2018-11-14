Thanksgiving is rapidly approaching and that means there's more planning, prepping and Googling going on than normal.
In Iowa, according to the folks over at CenturyLinkQuote, most of you are searching for 'What is Thanksgiving'. As unique as the question is, several other states are searching for the same thing, including: Kansas, Maine, Maryland and Minnesota among others.
States, such as Arizona and California are searching for 'When is Thanksgiving', while Missouri wonders 'Does Canada celebrate Thanksgiving'.
If you live in Alabama, Indiana, Georgia or Kentucky, you're looking for 'Restaurants open on Thanksgiving near me'.
