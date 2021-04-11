What is safe for fully vaccinated people to do? A list from the CDC

SIOUX CITY -- More than 21.1 percent of all Woodbury County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Across Northwest Iowa, that figure is closer to one-in-four, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data.

Once a person is fully vaccinated, what are they able to safely do?

The Siouxland District Health Department this month shared guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on the subject.

According to the health department, a person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after they receive both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or more than two weeks after they receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The following activities are considered reasonably safe for a fully vaccinated person, according to the CDC:

-- Visiting a home or private indoor setting without a mask or socially distancing, with other fully vaccinated people

