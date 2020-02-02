What's ahead for the Sioux City Journal's complete caucus coverage
What's ahead for the Sioux City Journal's complete caucus coverage

As Iowans prepare to state their preference for a presidential candidate, watch the Journal, in print and online at siouxcityjournal.com, for comprehensive coverage of the first-in-the-nation precinct caucuses Monday night.

TUESDAY

Counting votes: Journal Des Moines Bureau reporters Rod Boshart and Murphy provide complete statewide results and reaction from the candidates.

Turnout: Journal reporter Bret Hayworth highlights how many Woodbury County voters participated in Monday's caucuses and how it compared to past cycles.

Behind the scenes: Journal reporter Nick Hytrek and chief visuals editor Tim Hynds take you inside a Democratic caucus at West High School Monday night.

On campus: Journal editor Bruce Miller goes live on Facebook as he talks to Morningside College students at two caucus sites on the Sioux City campus.  

Lonely Democrats: Journal videographer Jesse Brothers travels to a Democratic caucus site in Sioux County, the most Republican county in Iowa. 

King country: Journal reporter Peggy Senzarino checks out a Republican caucus in Iowa 4th District Rep. Steve King’s backyard.

