What's ahead for the Sioux City Journal's complete caucus coverage

As Iowans prepare to state their preference for a presidential candidate, watch the Journal, in print and online at siouxcityjournal.com, for an extensive preview of Monday's precinct caucuses and comprehensive coverage of the first-in-the-nation political event Monday night.
SUNDAY
Caucus 101: Journal Des Moines Bureau reporter Erin Murphy walks caucus-goers through how to participate Monday.
Where to go: See a complete list of Democratic and Republican caucus sites in Woodbury County.
Undecideds: Murphy reconnects with a group of Iowa Democrats who are still making up their minds which candidate to support.
MONDAY
Weather: Northwest Iowa caucus-goers won't have to worry about snow or severe cold on caucus night, Journal reporter Mason Dockter explains.
Reporting: For the first time, Iowa Democrats will announce not only the number of delegates earned by each candidate, but also the vote totals.
TUESDAY
Counting votes: Journal Des Moines Bureau reporters Rod Boshart and Murphy provide complete statewide results and reaction from the candidates.
Turnout: Journal reporter Bret Hayworth highlights how many Woodbury County voters participated in Monday's caucuses and how it compared to past cycles.
Behind the scenes: Journal reporter Nick Hytrek and chief visuals editor Tim Hynds takes you inside a Democratic caucus at West High School Monday night.
On campus: Journal editor Bruce Miller goes live on Facebook as he talks to Morningside College students at two caucus sites on the Sioux City campus.
Lonely Democrats: Journal videographer Jesse Brothers travels to a Democratic caucus site in Sioux County, the most Republican county in Iowa.
King country: Journal reporter Peggy Senzarino checks out a Republican caucus in Iowa 4th District Rep. Steve King’s backyard.