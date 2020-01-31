What's ahead for the Sioux City Journal's complete caucus coverage

As Iowans prepare to state their preference for a presidential candidate, watch the Journal, in print and online at siouxcityjournal.com, for an extensive preview of Monday's precinct caucuses and comprehensive coverage of the first-in-the-nation political event Monday night.

SUNDAY

Caucus 101: Journal Des Moines Bureau reporter Erin Murphy walks caucus-goers through how to participate Monday.

Where to go: See a complete list of Democratic and Republican caucus sites in Woodbury County.

Undecideds: Murphy reconnects with a group of Iowa Democrats who are still making up their minds which candidate to support.

MONDAY

Weather: Northwest Iowa caucus-goers won't have to worry about snow or severe cold on caucus night, Journal reporter Mason Dockter explains.

Reporting: For the first time, Iowa Democrats will announce not only the number of delegates earned by each candidate, but also the vote totals.

TUESDAY