What's closed, what's open: Northwest Iowa services affected by COVID-19 concerns

Here is a roundup of the most recent closures and other operational changes in and around Sioux City as provided by authorities.
What's closed
Iowa bars
Iowa restaurants -- drive-through, carryout and delivery may be available only
Iowa casinos -- includes the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and Grand Falls Casino Golf Resort
Iowa fitness centers, health clubs, health spas, gyms, aquatic centers and other recreational facilities
Iowa adult day cares
Iowa theaters or other performance venues -- includes AMC at Southern Hills Mall and Promenade Cinema 14
The above businesses are closed until March 31 unless changed.
Sioux City Hall, 405 Sixth St.
Central Maintenance Garage, 1821 18th St.
Long Lines Family Rec Center/Parks & Recreation Office, 401 Gordon Drive
Parks Maintenance, 1821 18th St.
Parking Enforcement, 419 Jones St.
Streets Administration, 1723 18th St.
Utilities – Sanitary Sewer, 1921 18th St.
Sioux City Convention Center, 801 Fourth St.
Sioux City Assessor, 620 Douglas St.
Wastewater Treatment Plant, 3110 S. Lewis Blvd.
Water Treatment Plant, 1101 Tri View Ave.
The above facilities are closed to the public for two weeks. The City of Sioux City remains fully operational and in limited cases the public may schedule appointments with staff. A staff directory is available at sioux-city.org.
Sioux City Public Museum & Sgt. Floyd River Museum & Welcome Center
Sioux City Art Center
Sioux City Public Library
Cone Park
IBP Ice Center
Long Lines Family Recreation Center
Tyson Events Center
Orpheum Theater
The Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center
Sioux City Public Library buildings
LaunchPad Children's Museum
The above facilities are closed to the public until further notice.
WinnaVegas Casino -- closed for a minimum of two weeks
Select Northwest Iowa courthouses: Woodbury County Courthouse in Sioux City and the O'Brien County Courthouse in Primghar are closed to walk-in traffic, but county department services will be given to people that set up appointments. The Buena Vista County Courthouse in Storm Lake has similarly lessened access to the public.
Parking ramp at Third and Pearl streets next to the Sioux City Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
What's open
Southern Hills Mall -- The mall will be open for business from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 12 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Stores may have modified operating hours or temporary closures. Guests are encouraged to call ahead before visiting.
Woodbury County Parks -- County parks are open to hiking, fishing, bird-watching and for general recreation. Pressurized water systems and facilities are not available. However, cabin rentals at Snyder Bend Park and Southwood Conservation Area are open.
Sioux Gateway Airport
Sioux City Transit -- buses remain on schedule with added cleaning of seats and highly touched surfaces
Sioux City Landfill and Citizen's Convenience Center
All public parking ramps and skywalks remain open downtown, except for the parking ramp at Third and Pearl streets
The Sioux City Animal Adoption & Rescue Center -- will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday with limited office staff. Officers will remain on the streets for any emergencies.
The PrimeBank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center
Dolly Butz
City Government & Features Reporter
