What's closed, what's open: Northwest Iowa services affected by COVID-19 concerns
What's closed, what's open: Northwest Iowa services affected by COVID-19 concerns

Coronavirus Outbreak

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 Courtesy photo

Here is a roundup of the most recent closures and other operational changes in and around Sioux City as provided by authorities. 

What's closed

Iowa bars

Iowa restaurants -- drive-through, carryout and delivery may be available only

Iowa casinos -- includes the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and Grand Falls Casino Golf Resort

Iowa fitness centers, health clubs, health spas, gyms, aquatic centers and other recreational facilities 

Iowa adult day cares

Iowa theaters or other performance venues -- includes AMC at Southern Hills Mall and Promenade Cinema 14 

The above businesses are closed until March 31 unless changed.

Sioux City Hall, 405 Sixth St.

Central Maintenance Garage, 1821 18th St.

Long Lines Family Rec Center/Parks & Recreation Office, 401 Gordon Drive

Parks Maintenance, 1821 18th St.

Parking Enforcement, 419 Jones St.

Streets Administration, 1723 18th St.

Utilities – Sanitary Sewer, 1921 18th St.

Sioux City Convention Center, 801 Fourth St.

Sioux City Assessor, 620 Douglas St.

Wastewater Treatment Plant, 3110 S. Lewis Blvd.

Water Treatment Plant, 1101 Tri View Ave.

The above facilities are closed to the public for two weeks. The City of Sioux City remains fully operational and in limited cases the public may schedule appointments with staff. A staff directory is available at sioux-city.org.

Sioux City Public Museum & Sgt. Floyd River Museum & Welcome Center

Sioux City Art Center

Sioux City Public Library

Cone Park

IBP Ice Center

Long Lines Family Recreation Center

Tyson Events Center

Orpheum Theater

The Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center 

Sioux City Public Library buildings

LaunchPad Children's Museum 

The above facilities are closed to the public until further notice. 

WinnaVegas Casino -- closed for a minimum of two weeks 

Select Northwest Iowa courthouses: Woodbury County Courthouse in Sioux City and the O'Brien County Courthouse in Primghar are closed to walk-in traffic, but county department services will be given to people that set up appointments. The Buena Vista County Courthouse in Storm Lake has similarly lessened access to the public.

Parking ramp at Third and Pearl streets next to the Sioux City Hard Rock Hotel & Casino 

What's open 

Southern Hills Mall -- The mall will be open for business from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 12 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Stores may have modified operating hours or temporary closures. Guests are encouraged to call ahead before visiting. 

Woodbury County Parks -- County parks are open to hiking, fishing, bird-watching and for general recreation. Pressurized water systems and facilities are not available. However, cabin rentals at Snyder Bend Park and Southwood Conservation Area are open. 

Sioux Gateway Airport

Sioux City Transit -- buses remain on schedule with added cleaning of seats and highly touched surfaces

Sioux City Landfill and Citizen's Convenience Center

All public parking ramps and skywalks remain open downtown, except for the parking ramp at Third and Pearl streets

The Sioux City Animal Adoption & Rescue Center -- will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday with limited office staff. Officers will remain on the streets for any emergencies.

The PrimeBank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center

UPDATED: Iowa Legislature suspends session, give governor authority to deal with COVID-19
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds expects COVID-19 to spread more
Sioux City Journal will close its offices to the public, starting Tuesday
