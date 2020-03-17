What's closed, what's open: Northwest Iowa services affected by COVID-19 concerns

Tyson Events Center

Orpheum Theater

The Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center

Sioux City Public Library buildings

LaunchPad Children's Museum

The above facilities are closed to the public until further notice.

WinnaVegas Casino -- closed for a minimum of two weeks

Select Northwest Iowa courthouses: Woodbury County Courthouse in Sioux City and the O'Brien County Courthouse in Primghar are closed to walk-in traffic, but county department services will be given to people that set up appointments. The Buena Vista County Courthouse in Storm Lake has similarly lessened access to the public.

Parking ramp at Third and Pearl streets next to the Sioux City Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

What's open

Southern Hills Mall -- The mall will be open for business from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 12 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Stores may have modified operating hours or temporary closures. Guests are encouraged to call ahead before visiting.