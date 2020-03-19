What's closed, what's open: Siouxland services affected by COVID-19 concerns

Here is a roundup of recent closures and other operational changes in and around Sioux City as provided by authorities.
What's closed
Iowa bars
Iowa restaurants -- drive-through, carryout and delivery may be available only
Iowa casinos -- includes the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and Grand Falls Casino Golf Resort
Iowa fitness centers, health clubs, health spas, gyms, aquatic centers and other recreational facilities
Iowa adult day cares
Iowa theaters or other performance venues -- includes AMC at Southern Hills Mall and Promenade Cinema 14
The above businesses are closed until March 31 unless changed.
Sioux City Hall, 405 Sixth St.
Central Maintenance Garage, 1821 18th St.
Long Lines Family Rec Center/Parks & Recreation Office, 401 Gordon Drive
Parks Maintenance, 1821 18th St.
Parking Enforcement, 419 Jones St.
Streets Administration, 1723 18th St.
Utilities – Sanitary Sewer, 1921 18th St.
Sioux City Convention Center, 801 Fourth St.
Sioux City Assessor, 620 Douglas St.
Wastewater Treatment Plant, 3110 S. Lewis Blvd.
Water Treatment Plant, 1101 Tri View Ave.
The above facilities are closed to the public for two weeks. The City of Sioux City remains fully operational and in limited cases the public may schedule appointments with staff. A staff directory is available at sioux-city.org.
Sioux City Public Museum & Sgt. Floyd River Museum & Welcome Center
Sioux City Art Center
Sioux City Public Library
Cone Park
IBP Ice Center
Long Lines Family Recreation Center
Tyson Events Center
Orpheum Theatre
Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center
Sioux City Public Library buildings
LaunchPad Children's Museum
The above facilities are closed to the public until further notice.
WinnaVegas Casino -- closed for a minimum of two weeks
Select Northwest Iowa courthouses: Woodbury County Courthouse in Sioux City and the O'Brien County Courthouse in Primghar are closed to walk-in traffic, but county department services will be given to people that set up appointments. The Buena Vista County Courthouse in Storm Lake has similarly lessened access to the public.
Parking ramp at Third and Pearl streets next to the Sioux City Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Sioux City Police & Fire Headquarters -- A video doorbell in the middle of the station doors will be answered. Call 712-279-6960 to make a report with an officer. Call 712-279-6440 to obtain a copy of a police report or need a two release. For the return of property, call 712-279-6977; and to speak with Sioux City Fire Rescue, call 712-279-6314.
Nebraska schools -- District by district. South Sioux City Schools closed through March 27.
South Dakota schools -- closed through March 27
Dakota County Court House -- closed through Monday
South Sioux City Library
South Sioux City City Hall -- Books that have been put on hold can be picked up on the afternoons of Thursday, Saturday and Monday.
Union County Courthouse -- By appointment only.
Clay County, South Dakota, Courthouse
Woodbury County Conservation Board Office facilities and field offices at Little Sioux Park, Snyder Bend Park, Browns Lake and Southwood Conservation Area
Camping and rental cabins at Southwood Conservation Area near Smithland, Iowa and Snyder Bend Park near Salix, Iowa -- closed for rentals until May 1
What's open
Southern Hills Mall -- The mall will be open for business from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 12 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Stores may have modified operating hours or temporary closures. Guests are encouraged to call ahead before visiting.
Sioux Gateway Airport
Sioux City Transit -- Buses remain on schedule with added cleaning of seats and highly touched surfaces. Residents and visitors are encouraged to limit bus use to essential rides only, such as trips to the grocery store, work or for medical needs. Riders are reminded to limit interaction and to not congregate in groups of more than 10 people at the MLK Ground Transportation Center. The building is open to passengers actively transferring between routes.
Sioux City Landfill and Citizen's Convenience Center
All public parking ramps and skywalks remain open downtown, except for the parking ramp at Third and Pearl streets
The Sioux City Animal Adoption & Rescue Center -- will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday with limited office staff. Officers will remain on the streets for any emergencies.
The PrimeBank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center
Sioux City public parks and trails.
Woodbury County Park areas -- including the Stub Gray Shooting Range at Little Sioux Park, for hiking, fishing, bird watching and general recreation. Pressurized water systems and facilities are not available.