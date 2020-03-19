What's closed, what's open: Siouxland services affected by COVID-19 concerns

Dakota County Court House -- closed through Monday

South Sioux City Library

South Sioux City City Hall -- Books that have been put on hold can be picked up on the afternoons of Thursday, Saturday and Monday.

Union County Courthouse -- By appointment only.

Clay County, South Dakota, Courthouse

Woodbury County Conservation Board Office facilities and field offices at Little Sioux Park, Snyder Bend Park, Browns Lake and Southwood Conservation Area

Camping and rental cabins at Southwood Conservation Area near Smithland, Iowa and Snyder Bend Park near Salix, Iowa -- closed for rentals until May 1

What's open

Southern Hills Mall -- The mall will be open for business from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 12 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Stores may have modified operating hours or temporary closures. Guests are encouraged to call ahead before visiting.

Sioux Gateway Airport