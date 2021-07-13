What Sioux City considers being a good neighbor

SIOUX CITY -- If you're neglecting to mow your lawn even though it resembles a hayfield, playing thumping bass that can be heard for blocks, and parking your car in front of your neighbors' driveway, don't be surprised to find yourself on the receiving end of their ire and even the city's.
The city of Sioux City has a number of ordinances in place to keep neighborhoods safe, peaceful and maintained.
Community Policing Sgt. Jeremy McClure said officers spend a lot of time on "quality of life calls" and that neighbor rivalries arise over seemingly simple issues, such as loud music and parking problems.
"A lot of problems can be alleviated by getting to know your neighbors and letting them know if there is an issue," he said. "It is also a matter of respecting each other. People work hard to have a nice place and keep their neighborhood looking good."
Noise
Certain noises are allowed during certain time frames in the city. For example, construction, the playing of musical instruments and lawn care are permitted between the hours of 7 a.m. and 9 p.m.
However, McClure said stereos generate the most noise-related complaints. In the first six months of 2021, he said officers responded to 322 loud party or loud music complaints.
According to McClure, city ordinance states that if sound equipment can be heard "plainly audible at the real property boundary" it is considered a violation, regardless of the time of day.
"The majority of the time (these complaints) are handled by the officer speaking to the (residents) causing the noise and asking them to keep it down," he said. "Occasionally, this becomes an ongoing problem and we respond to a residence multiple times."
Police have the option of issuing a citation under the city's noise control ordinance or issuing a simple misdemeanor. Based on Iowa code, the fine for a simple misdemeanor is $105 up to $850 and/or up to 30 days in jail. Under a municipal infraction, the first violation results in a fine of $100 up to $750, the second violation is a fine of $200 up to $1,000, and the third and subsequent violations result in a fine of $300 up to $1,000.
Tall weeds and grass
An overgrown lawn is more than just an eyesore in the neighborhood. It poses health, fire and safety hazards.
"When there's tall grass and weeds, it is an increased fire danger," said Darrel Bullock, the city's code enforcement manager. "The other part of it is it also harbors a lot of rodents that people may not care to see in their yard, like mice and other things."
City code allows weeds or grass to be no more than 12 inches high. If the grass or weeds have grown higher than a foot, inspectors will stick a notification into the ground and also send the property owner a letter asking them to mow their lawn in a timely manner. If they haven't complied, Bullock said a contractor will generally do the work on the seventh or eighth day and bill the property owner for it. He said cost depends on the square footage of the area mowed.
"There's a $30 minimum, even if we've gotta just trim a fence line, for instance, or alongside a garage," he said. "An additional $100 admin fee goes on there for having to do the two inspections, as well as calling out and doing the invoicing to the property owner."
Bullock said you can report tall grass and weeds anonymously if you wish by visiting sioux-city.org. If inspectors notice other properties in the neighborhood that are overgrown with vegetation while conducting an inspection, Bullock said those properties will be flagged, too.
"We will write up everybody in that one neighborhood that is in violation," he said.
Farm animals
Raising egg-laying chickens in the backyard has been growing in popularity in both urban and suburban areas over the years. But, before you set up that coop, you better check with the city to ensure the keeping of chickens is allowed on your property, and, you'll also need a permit for it.
"As far as livestock goes or farm animals go, it depends on housing inspections and it depend on the location of your property -- how close you live to your neighbors," said Kenna Anderson, adoption coordinator at Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center. "If you want a little chicken coop and you're too close to your neighbors for the housing and zoning part of it, they will ask you to have your neighbors sign off on a petition."
Anderson said animal control officers have had to impound unpermitted farm animals in the city, including a calf that was living in a resident's garage near the downtown area.
"We found a donkey living on somebody's front porch. We had another situation where someone had a miniature horse in their backyard. Potbellied pigs, those are pretty common ones," she said. "We have a lot of families that get pet ducks, pet geese that you can buy from Bomgaars, which are supposed to be for farms."
Firepits
Commercially manufactured outdoor fireplaces, firepits and chimineas are allowed in the city; however, police and fire officials can order that the fires burning in these devices be extinguished if they become hazardous, objectionable or offensive to neighbors.
Lt. Scott Kovarna, deputy fire marshal with Sioux City Fire Rescue, said complaints about these devices seem to ramp up in the spring and fall, when evenings are cooler.
"The things that we see cause the biggest problems is when people burn things in them that they're not permitted to, such as grass, leaves, building materials, construction materials," he said. "The grass and leaves cause a lot of smoke, and, it's usually that smoke that blows into somebody else's house. And then, people with breathing problems, of course, that smoke leads to bigger problems for them."
Residents seeking to use these devices need to heed some rules. They cannot use them on a combustible surface, such as a wooden deck, any balcony or deck above grade level, or within 10 feet of combustible construction, including overhangs.
Outdoor fireplaces, firepits and chimineas must have a screen or other protective cover to prevent sparks and embers from escaping. Only dry, seasoned firewood or manufactured logs, such as a Dura-flame log, can be burned in them.
Users must attend to their fires at all times and avoid burning when winds are 15 miles per hour or greater.
"If our crews deem that they're doing everything right and there's no smoke problem, there's nothing we can really do," Kovarna said. "Sometimes, it's a case of neighbors just not liking neighbors. They think they're doing something wrong and really they're not. They have the proper firepit. They've got the spark arrestor screen over it. It's the proper distance away."
Pets
In the fall of 2019, the City Council voted to revise the city's leash law and eliminate the option to have an animal under voice control, which means Fluffy and Fido need to be contained in your yard or controlled on a leash to avoid being deemed "at large."
"At large" is defined as any licensed or unlicensed animal found off the premises of its owner and not under the control of a person physically capable of controlling the animal on a leash 16 feet or less in length.
Under the revised animal control chapters, fines for pet owners found responsible of failing to prevent bites and attacks increased to the maximum amount of penalty the city can implement under a municipal infraction. The penalties range from $100 for a violation not resulting in a bite or injury up to $750 for a violation resulting in the serious injury or death of a person.
The total number of pets allowed per city code is three per residential unit, but no more than two of the same species. All dogs and cats residing within city limits must be licensed.
If you wish to own three dogs or more or three cats or more, you need an excess domestic animals permit. In order to obtain such a permit, you must gather approval signatures from all neighbors within 100 feet of your property line.
Parking/abandoned vehicles
Police officers frequently deal with parking problems and abandoned vehicle complaints in the city's neighborhoods.
During the first six months of the year, officers responded to over 1,000 abandoned vehicle complaints and 518 parking complaints.
Vehicles that sit on public streets for more than 24 hours are considered abandoned. The police department has a code enforcement officer who looks for abandoned vehicles.
"The majority of cars we deal with as abandoned have clearly been unmoved for more than just 24 hours," said McClure, who noted that abandoned vehicles make it difficult to get the streets cleared during snowstorms.
An officer will initially place a sticker on the vehicle to warn the owner that it will be towed if it is not moved by a specified time. If the vehicle is still there when the officer returns to check on it, it will be towed.
McClure said parking in no parking zones and blocking driveways are most often handled with a parking ticket; however, he said a vehicle blocking a driveway can be towed at the owner's expense under Iowa law.
"We usually make attempts to have the car moved before having it towed," he said.