What Sioux City considers being a good neighbor

According to McClure, city ordinance states that if sound equipment can be heard "plainly audible at the real property boundary" it is considered a violation, regardless of the time of day.

"The majority of the time (these complaints) are handled by the officer speaking to the (residents) causing the noise and asking them to keep it down," he said. "Occasionally, this becomes an ongoing problem and we respond to a residence multiple times."

Police have the option of issuing a citation under the city's noise control ordinance or issuing a simple misdemeanor. Based on Iowa code, the fine for a simple misdemeanor is $105 up to $850 and/or up to 30 days in jail. Under a municipal infraction, the first violation results in a fine of $100 up to $750, the second violation is a fine of $200 up to $1,000, and the third and subsequent violations result in a fine of $300 up to $1,000.

Tall weeds and grass

An overgrown lawn is more than just an eyesore in the neighborhood. It poses health, fire and safety hazards.

"When there's tall grass and weeds, it is an increased fire danger," said Darrel Bullock, the city's code enforcement manager. "The other part of it is it also harbors a lot of rodents that people may not care to see in their yard, like mice and other things."