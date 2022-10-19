What to know about early voting at Woodbury County Courthouse, Long Lines Family Rec Center

SIOUX CITY -- Early voting in Woodbury County starts Wednesday at the county courthouse and the Long Lines Family Rec Center.

Voters can cast ballots at the Long Lines from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for the next 19 days, ending on Monday, Nov. 7, the day before Election Day. Use the east doors to enter the Long Lines, formerly the Municipal Auditorium, at 401 Gordon Dr.

Early voting at the courthouse will be from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, except for Nov. 5, the last Saturday before Election Day, when the hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A new state voting law limited early in-person absentee voting to county auditor's offices, but allowed voters to petition the county to also open satelllite voter sites. In Woodbury County, there are four satellite locations -- the Long Lines Family Rec and three others with limited early voting days.

On Thursday, early voting will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Morningside University campus in the Yockey Family Room in the Olson Student Center, 3609 Peters Ave.

On Oct. 25 and 26, early voting will be offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the cafeteria at the Western Iowa Tech Community College campus, 4647 Stone Ave. Use parking lot #5 and entrance #15. For an accessible entrance, use parking lot #4 and entrance #14.

The Carpenters Local 948, 2200 W. 19th St., will host early voting from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 5.

The satellite absentee voting stations are open only to Woodbury County voters.

How to register to vote:

Eligible Iowans can register online at the Iowa DOT website, iowadot.gov.

Alternatively, you can print a form from the Iowa secretary of state’s website and mail or bring the completed form to your local county auditor.

To be eligible to register you must meet the following requirements:

Be a U.S. citizen

Be an Iowa resident

Be at least 17 years old, and at least 18 on or before Election Day

Not judged mentally incompetent to vote by a court

Not claim the right to vote anywhere else

If you’d like to register online, you’re required to have an Iowa driver’s license or non-operator’s ID. An ID is not required to register with your county auditor’s office, but you will need a valid ID to vote, both early and on Election Day.

To register before Election Day, you need to get your registration in by Oct. 24. You can also register on Election Day, as long as you have an ID and proof of residence.

Most people convicted of a felony who have completed their sentence automatically have their right to vote restored under a 2020 executive order from Gov. Kim Reynolds. People convicted of homicide and some other crimes need to apply to get their voting rights restored.