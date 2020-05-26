What you don't know about lawns: Sioux City expert trims away fictions

SIOUX CITY -- What happens to a lawn in the wintertime? Does all the grass die, and then resurrect itself in the spring?
And is raking really necessary, or is that something people do out of a sort of compulsion?
The following is a springtime lawn-care question-and-answer session with Lance Britton, president of Sioux City's Sharp Lawn Care, Inc. The conversation has been edited for clarity.
MD: In the springtime, after the winter, most of the time lawns are looking kind of sad, right? What happens to lawns during the winter. Do they freeze to death? Salt probably damages them.
LB: They can freeze, depending on if we get a quick freeze after a thaw cycle, something along those lines, where there's moisture in the grass that can freeze. You can get snow mold, there can be damage from rodents, voles. There can be damage from voles throughout the winter. (Note: A vole is a type of rodent, somewhat similar in size and appearance to a mouse.)
MD: Snow mold, was it? Is that like a fungus of some sort?
LB: Yeah, basically, if the ground has excessive snow and excessive compaction where it can't drain away and it's not getting that sunlight on it to dry it out and so forth, it can get a mold on it, and cause that grass in that area to die.
MD: Are there any other types of wintertime damage that occur? Is salt an issue?
LB: Yes, salt will most definitely kill the lawn if there's salt in that area. If there were excessive weeds or crabgrass going into the season, then that's going to be a problem as well.
MD: I've wondered for many years -- you see the lawn looks like it's dead, right, sometimes in the spring, and then it turns green again.
LB: It goes into dormancy.
MD: Does it re-seed itself, or do the blades of grass just spring back to life?
LB: The annual grasses will germinate. The perennial grasses, the grass that we typically have, they just come out of dormancy.
MD: Do you get a lot of from people in the springtime who are like, 'My lawn looks really bad?'
LB: Yes and no. If someone's not getting regular aeration, and a fertilizing and weed-control program, they're going to be the ones who are going to be susceptible to that. But if they're on a good fertilize and weed-control package, with aeration, then typically there's really not a problem with it. Voles can still possibly be an issue if the cleanup wasn't done properly. If they didn't do a good fall cleanup, and they left the grass long and lots of debris and thatch, leaves on the lawn, then that can be an area that the voles would like to get into, seek refuge in that area to protect themselves.
MD: For those who are experiencing lawn-care issues, what would be some strategies for them?
LB: It depends on how bad it is, because a lot of that time, portions of the lawn, most of the lawn, just depending on how much of it is bad, may need to be re-seeded or sodded. But then you face some other issues with weeds and so forth. If you seed in the spring, you can't put down a pre-emergent, a crabgrass pre-emergent or a post-emergent weed control, until the grass has matured enough. Otherwise it'll stop it from germinating and/or kill it, just depending on where it's at in its life cycle. Then you face some other issues throughout the year with weed control. So it just depends on how bad it is, what the solution is.
MD: Sometimes in the summertime you'll see those little signs in the lawns that say, 'This lawn has been sprayed' or whatever the wording is, 'Stay off it' -- is that just a general cautionary thing, or, the lawn chemicals that get applied, are those -- for example, if I'm walking the dog, do I need to really keep him far away from that lawn?
LB: You should. Iowa law requires that we post those signs in the lawn after we spray chemicals, and that people are supposed to stay off it for 24 hours. The products are all different, and so some of them, and most of the ones that we use, are 'Stay off it until it's dry.' And that's anywhere from 15 minutes to an hour, just depending on the weather. And after that it's not a problem. But what we don't want is, we don't want pets sitting out in that lawn, grazing on that grass, especially in that first 24 hours. Because then we could be getting it into their system. But, as a general rule of thumb, you see the sign, you should stay off.
