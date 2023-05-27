Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa — For an attraction that's existed in various forms and fashions since before the turn of the 20th century, there's still a whole lot of novelty to the Arnolds Park Amusement Park.

In fact, for the 2023 season, it might be easier to rattle off what hasn't changed at the entertainment complex on West Okoboji Lake than it would be to name every single thing that's new or improved.

On Wednesday the 93-year-old "Legend" rollercoaster saw completion of a six-year restoration project. Work on the "Preservation Plaza Stage," which began at summer's end in 2021, is finished and the space is ready for shows from artists such as Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters, Brule, Dustin Lynch, Elle King, Tommy James & The Shondells and more. Between rides, parkgoers will soon be able to grab a brew from a beer garden. An entirely new ride, "The Round Up," has people strap in against a wall before furiously spinning them round. Other park staples have returned, been repainted and rerouted.

"It's going to be a summer of learning for us," Arnolds Park Amusement Park CEO Jon Paulsey said Thursday. "We're going to learn all summer long what works for us."

The Legend

There's a thought experiment called the "Ship of Theseus" about a boat that has had all of its components slowly replaced. The question then for someone to ponder is whether or not the vessel is still the same one.

Paulsey said over the course of the phased project the "Legend" wooden coaster has had fresh cement poured under the track, gotten a fresh coat of paint, received a new motor and seen bolstering of the lift hill.

"Chiropractors won't be getting as much work as they used to," Paulsey joked about how smooth the ride is for the coaster. He then added that the playful "Point of No Return" sign will soon reappear to warn riders of their impending fate.

Also new are ride photos for the Legend and the nearby Boji Falls which carries folks down a flume. The intent being for customers to remember the thrills of what they experienced.

New at Arnolds Park Amusement Park The Legend roller coaster has been completely rebuilt with new cement foundations supporting the old-fashioned wooden ride at Arnolds Park Amu…

Scrambler

In the adjacent Echo Park portion of the grounds, the Scrambler ride is back after being gone for multiple seasons of refurbishment.

With its comeback, the spinning "Octopus" attraction, which temporarily sat in the space, was moved across to where a playground once stood.

New at Arnolds Park Amusement Park The Scrambler ride has been fully refurbished and transferred to this new location at Arnolds Park Amusement Park in Arnolds Park, Iowa, Thurs…

Beer garden

Next to the new home of the Octopus, Paulsey said there's a soon-to-open beer garden. According to him, the establishment will offer six beers including a brew called "The Tipsy House" which is made specifically for the Arnold's Park Amusement Park. Beer garden denizens can expect pizza and pretzels as well.

"Sales from the beer garden will go toward restoration of the Tipsy House," Paulsey said. The slanted-style home, which is stationed at a front gate, is in need of some new paint and patchwork.

New at Arnolds Park Amusement Park This new beer garden is not quite ready to open at Arnolds Park Amusement Park in Arnolds Park, Iowa, Thursday, May 25, 2023.

New cages, new tracks and the Round Up

The Wild Mouse roller coaster, which zooms people along hairpin turns in a mouse-like car, has new track being laid. As for the "Rock-O-Plane" ride, what's new is the paint on the cages tumbling to and fro.

Entirely fresh for 2023 is the Round Up.

Similar to rides such as the now-defunct "Finnish Fling" at Worlds of Fun in Kansas City, Missouri, the Round Up has people standing up, against a wall, and whirring around. Where it departs from certain like rides is the Round Up also lifts up.

Season passes

Mallory Munden, a Spirit Lake resident who's come to the amusement park for years, said she can't do spinning rides but does appreciate the Ferris Wheel and the Legend. Along with those offerings, she said she likes seeing more options for her kids and their friends.

"The mid-range rides are nice and there's a couple more of them," Munden said.

Munden was perhaps most praiseworthy of the park's season pass cards which are new for the year and let people come and go more efficiently.

"It is a blessing. It's nice just to be able to come for an hour or two and leave," she said.

Preservation Plaza

For those who might not be as keen on rides, Paulsey touted Preservation Plaza Stage and the surrounding area as the place to be.

The stage itself has been made to mimic waves on the lake and Paulsey said the wooden underside of the roof is intended to harken back to old wooden boats out on the water. When there are bands performing on it, concert attendees can position themselves in a replanted grass section or they can post up on the new "Concert Viewing Deck."

"(We're) working toward a mid-June date of this being an open bar for four nights a week," Paulsey said. Underneath the viewing deck, Paulsey said there will be a concessions building selling hotdogs, hamburgers, popcorn and alcohol.

For Memorial Day weekend, Paulsey said visitors can expect a fireworks show on Sunday night. Throughout the rest of the summer, the displays will be on Saturday nights after a show.

Photos: Arnolds Park Roller Coaster Close After undergoing repairs, Arnolds Park Amusement Park's The Legend Roller Coaster had its first ride of the 2013 season on May 16. Built in 1927, the Legend is the 13th oldest wooden roller coaster in America. An "Epic Iowa Road Trip" visits the amusement park on Thursday. Nearly 575 linear feet of track and catwalk of Arnolds Parks' The Legend Roller Coaster were replaced prior to the start of the 2013 season. The repairs were made to offer a smoother, faster ride. Jill Harms and Mike May ride The Legend roller coaster at Arnold Park amusement park on Thursday. Crews spent eight months rehabbing the ride. Jill Harms and Mike May ride The Legend roller coaster at Arnold Park amusement park on May 16, 2013. Emil Lemke replaces seats on the Legend Roller Coaster at Arnolds Park amusement park. The ride is receiving various upgrades. The entrance to Arnolds Park Amusement Park is shown. Dallas Stark, left, and Jim Pyle work on the Legend Roller Coaster at Arnolds Park amusement park in December. Restoration of the 1927 ride is expected to cost $250,000. Dallas Stark, left, and Jim Pyle work on the Legend Roller Coaster at Arnolds Park amusement park. Built in 1927, Arnolds Park's The Legend Roller Coaster is the 13th oldest wooden roller coaster in the country. +8 +8 +8 +8 +8 +8 +8 +8 +8 +8