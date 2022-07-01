When and where to go for firework displays in Siouxland

The colorful booms, pops and screams of fireworks will return to the skies of Siouxland this weekend. Shows in Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota will take place over the course of three days. Below is a list of some of the displays that will take place between July 1 and July 4.

JULY 1

LAKE PARK, Iowa

Over Silver Lake around 10 p.m.

SHELDON, Iowa

Village Northwest Unlimited Independence Day Celebration, fireworks at dusk.

July 2

SIOUX CITY

Grandview Park, following the closing act of Saturday in the Park. The fireworks will begin around 10:30 p.m., soon after the final act of the festival, which is free and open to the public.

NORFOLK, Neb.

Skyview Park, beginning at 9:30 p.m., as part of Independence Day celebration.

OKOBOJI

Over West Lake Okoboji at dusk each Saturday night, through Labor Day weekend.

July 3

SIOUX CITY

Mercy Field at Lewis and Clark Park, following the Sioux City Explorers vs Winnipeg Goldeneyes game at 7:05 p.m.

MAPLETON, Iowa

At Bill Mac Field at dusk, as part of Independence Day celebration.

July 4

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa

Arnolds Park Amusement Park at 10 p.m.

BATTLE CREEK, Iowa

Near the softball fields on N. Chestnut St. at dusk.

BRONSON, Iowa

City park at dusk, as part of July 4 celebration.

CHEROKEE, Iowa

Spring Lake Park at 10 p.m.

CORRECTIONVILLE, Iowa

Copeland Park at dusk

LE MARS, Iowa

Plymouth County Fairgrounds at 10 p.m.

ONAWA, Iowa

Lewis and Clark State Park at 10 p.m.

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa

Mouw Motor and Ver Hoef Automotive at 10 p.m.

SIOUX CITY

Mercy Field at Lewis and Clark Park, following the Sioux City Explorers vs Winnipeg Goldeneyes game at 7:05 p.m.

SOUTH SIOUX CITY

Siouxland Freedom Park, beginning at 10:00 p.m.

STORM LAKE, Iowa

Chautauqua jetty at dusk as part of July 4 celebration.

YANKTON, S.D.

Over the Missouri River at 10 p.m. View the show from Riverside Park, 200 Levee St, or The Lawn between 2nd Street and Meridian Drive.

VERMILLION, S.D.

North of the Bluffs Golf Course at around 10 p.m. Attendees are invited to park in the Bluffs Golf Course parking lot or along Main Street.

