Where to vote today in Woodbury County
View Comments

Where to vote today in Woodbury County

{{featured_button_text}}
Sioux City primary election

A precinct voting sign is shown in Sioux City in 2019.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

Woodbury County is using a vote center method on Tuesday, allowing voters to cast their vote at any polling place in the county, auditor Pat Gill said. Here are the sites.

Cross Pointe Church: 2300 W 19th St., Sioux City

Riverside Lutheran Church: 1817 Riverside Blvd., Sioux City

Faith Lutheran Church: 3101 Hamilton Blvd., Sioux City

First Congregational Church: 4600 Hamilton Blvd., Sioux City

Peace Reformed Church: 4100 Outer Drive N., Sioux City

Trimble United Methodist Church: 1424 27th St., Sioux City

Calvary Lutheran Church: 4400 Central St., Sioux City

Central Baptist Church: 4001 Indian Hills Dr., Sioux City

Augustana Lutheran Church: 600 Court St., Sioux City

Morningside Lutheran Church: 700 S Martha St., Sioux City

Morningside Branch Library: 4005 Morningside Ave., Sioux City

St James United Methodist Church: 2032 S Cypress St., Sioux City

Redeemer Lutheran Church: 3204 S. Lakeport St., Sioux City

Sergeant Bluff Community Center: 903 Topaz Dr., Sergeant Bluff

Salix City Hall: 319 Tipton St., Salix

Bronson City Hall/Community Bldg: 100 East 1st St., Bronson

Pierson City Hall: 201 Main St., Pierson

Correctionville Community Building: 312 Driftwood, Correctionville

Moville Community Center: 815 Main St., Moville

Lawton Friendship Center: 300 Cedar St., Lawton

W.C. Public Safety Center: 121 Deer Run Tr., Climbing Hill

Sloan Community Hall: 423 Evans St., Sloan

Hornick Fire Station: 400 Main St., Hornick

Anthon Comm Center: 110 N 5th Ave., Anthon

Danbury Emergency Services Building: 201 Main St., Danbury

Smithland Fire Station: 107 S Hickory St., Smithland

Oto City Hall: 27 Washington St., Oto

Cushing Fire Station: 201 Main St., Cushing

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+9
Men find hope at Sioux City sober living home
Local news

Men find hope at Sioux City sober living home

  • 6 min to read

"It's changed my life a lot," one man said of Hope Street of Siouxland. Offered another: "This place just opened my eyes to a better life. They gave me a safe home here, stability and structure. I love it here."

Frances M. Conrad
Obituaries

Frances M. Conrad

Frances M. Conrad, 87, of Ponca, passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, surrounded by her family, at Regency Square Care Center in South Sioux City.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News