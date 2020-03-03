Where to vote today in Woodbury County

Woodbury County is using a vote center method on Tuesday, allowing voters to cast their vote at any polling place in the county, auditor Pat Gill said. Here are the sites.
Cross Pointe Church: 2300 W 19th St., Sioux City
Riverside Lutheran Church: 1817 Riverside Blvd., Sioux City
Faith Lutheran Church: 3101 Hamilton Blvd., Sioux City
First Congregational Church: 4600 Hamilton Blvd., Sioux City
Peace Reformed Church: 4100 Outer Drive N., Sioux City
Trimble United Methodist Church: 1424 27th St., Sioux City
Calvary Lutheran Church: 4400 Central St., Sioux City
Central Baptist Church: 4001 Indian Hills Dr., Sioux City
Augustana Lutheran Church: 600 Court St., Sioux City
Morningside Lutheran Church: 700 S Martha St., Sioux City
Morningside Branch Library: 4005 Morningside Ave., Sioux City
St James United Methodist Church: 2032 S Cypress St., Sioux City
Redeemer Lutheran Church: 3204 S. Lakeport St., Sioux City
You have free articles remaining.
Sergeant Bluff Community Center: 903 Topaz Dr., Sergeant Bluff
Salix City Hall: 319 Tipton St., Salix
Bronson City Hall/Community Bldg: 100 East 1st St., Bronson
Pierson City Hall: 201 Main St., Pierson
Correctionville Community Building: 312 Driftwood, Correctionville
Moville Community Center: 815 Main St., Moville
Lawton Friendship Center: 300 Cedar St., Lawton
W.C. Public Safety Center: 121 Deer Run Tr., Climbing Hill
Sloan Community Hall: 423 Evans St., Sloan
Hornick Fire Station: 400 Main St., Hornick
Anthon Comm Center: 110 N 5th Ave., Anthon
Danbury Emergency Services Building: 201 Main St., Danbury
Smithland Fire Station: 107 S Hickory St., Smithland
Oto City Hall: 27 Washington St., Oto
Cushing Fire Station: 201 Main St., Cushing