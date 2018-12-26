SIOUX CITY -- It's one of the worst potholes in Sioux City, but city officials say their hands are tied when it comes to fixing the deep void at the railroad crossing near the intersection of Sixth Street and Lewis Boulevard.
Councilman Pete Groetken mentioned the void between the tracks at a city council meeting on Dec. 10 and asked who is responsible for fixing it -- the city or BNSF Railway. Groetken, who said he often drives over the void on his way to Morningside to run errands, has since learned BNSF is responsible.
"When I'm driving down the street and I see cars in front of me, I start to slow down about two blocks earlier, because I know if they don't hit the brake lights a block ahead of time they're going to get a surprise when they get there," said Groetken, who said that hitting the void could result in a flat tire or a broken tie rod.
What Mayor Bob Scott called "by far the worst pothole in the city," appeared Friday to have been patched. The Journal contacted a BNSF representative Wednesday to inquire about the crossing.
There are four lanes of Sixth Street. Recent patching spots could be seen Friday in the two eastbound lanes, and there were no patching places on the two westbound lanes. Cars going in both directions mid-afternoon were still braking to nearly complete stops and rumbling slowly over the tracks.
BNSF spokesman Andy Williams told the Journal in an email Friday that the Sixth Street crossing is routinely inspected and safe for trains and the public.
"This week crews cold patched the void between the rails and will monitor the crossing's condition to ensure it remains safe," Williams wrote.
Sioux City Neighborhood Services Manager Jill Wanderscheid said the void has been on the city's radar since 2014. She said the city has asked that asphalt be placed in the void, but she said the city would prefer that the crossing be replaced.
In 2016, the city approached BNSF hoping they would partner on a repaving project, but the railroad company declined. Wanderscheid said citizen complaints have been relayed to BNSF.
"The city can push, but it's BNSF's responsibility to fix," she said. "If the city could fix it, we definitely would."