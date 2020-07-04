Whiting, Iowa Fourth of July parade rolls on despite pandemic

Monona County has not been hit hard by the virus to date, and few face masks were worn at the parade Saturday. In general, the risk of contracting the coronavirus is considered somewhat lower in the outdoors, where there's more space and better airflow, than indoors.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, 74 people in the county have tested positive for the virus, and of those, 52 are considered recovered, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Northwest Iowa generally has been spared the uptick in COVID-19 cases seen elsewhere in the country during the past week-plus.

Some of the people in Saturday's parade say they usually spend part of their summers in the parade circuit, going from town to town to take part in parades and other events. This has not been a good summer for that.

Steve Soukup and his wife, Lori, drove their reproduction Ford Model A and reproduction Ford Thunderbird in the Whiting parade. Normally they might ride in four or five parades in a summer and as many as 10 to 15 car shows.

Saturday was only the second event they'd been to this year -- two weeks ago they'd planned to go to a meeting of collectors of Shay-brand reproduction cars in Ohio, but even that was canceled.