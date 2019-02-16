SIOUX CITY -- In just a few seconds without getting overly personal, Woodbury County Sheriff's Office employees can see in great detail if a person going in or out of the jail is trying to sneak in forbidden objects.
The smuggling of contraband such as drugs and weapons into the jail has long been a concern for officials of the team led by Sheriff Dave Drew. Recently some drugs reached the jail, county Maj. Tony Wingert said Thursday.
"We are finding it anally, vaginally, the stomach. Wherever there is a place to hide it, they will try to hide it," Wingert said.
For a few months, personnel working in the downtown Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center jail have been using a new piece of technology to fully scan inmates as they come and go. Some inmates go in and out frequently, depending on court appearances they may make.
The scanning and large field-of-view imaging capabilities enable jailers to identify external and internal contraband people are attempting to hide. Sgt. Randy Uhl said an airport scanner with which people are familiar only shows exterior items, but with the county's version, "You can see what is inside you."
So far in the first few months, the unit has turned up many drugs and a razor blade, Wingert said.
Uhl said jail personnel quickly embraced the new technology.
"Once we found the very first thing, they realized we are catching things we wouldn't have caught," Uhl said.
One whole-body image scan takes eight seconds, as the person stands on a platform and it moves to the left, then back to the right to the initial position. The jailer can see a real-time image of the body on an adjacent screen.
Wingert said the quest to get the new technology sped up after a 2017 Pottawattamie jail incident led to the death of a deputy. Wesley Correa-Carmenaty, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, and had been cited for kidnapping, escape and weapons charges, after a jail escape in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Correa-Carmenaty was being transported to the Pottawattamie County Jail when he attacked deputy Mark Burbridge and another deputy, grabbed one of their guns and shot them both. Burbridge died, and Wingert said Correa-Carmenaty got free by using some contraband.
Pottattamie and Woodbury County now are the two Iowa county jails with the whole-body imaging technology.
The whole-body security scanning system is called SecurPASS, and in July 2018 the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors approved the $185,000 expenditure, as funded from both jail revenues and the Capital Improvement Program.
Sheriff's office workers explained the necessity of the body scanner project to the supervisors, who bought in. Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor in a memo said, "With the advances in technology, this system is also safe to use on every inmate numerous times, and poses no threat to (those) operating it."
Uhl said some inmates worry "that they are going to glow when they get off of there," but the scanning emits only low-level radiation, so a person could be scanned a few hundred times a year without bodily harm.
Wingert said about half of the jail staff of 59 employees can operate the unit. He said a life history of a person can be inadvertently displayed on people being scanned, such as the revelation of several buckshot pellets in the arm of a man in an incident from years before.
"The more images you look at, the better you get at seeing abnormalities," Wingert said.