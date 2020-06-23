Wilbur Aalfs Library still drying out after water main break

SIOUX CITY -- Two weeks after a water main break saturated Wilbur Aalfs Library's basement, Sioux City Library Director Helen Rigdon said dehumidifiers continue to pull water out of the air and staff members, who have offices in the basement, remain scattered in other areas of the building.
"We'll have to replace carpet in some areas. It was about three or four inches deep," Rigdon said of the water level in and around the offices. "It was kind of a black water condition."
On the afternoon of June 10, the break occurred in the 500 block of Pierce Street near the Orpheum Theatre. Water service to businesses along that block of Pierce Street was affected, and water entered the library's basement, where the majority of the staff's offices are located.
Rigdon said staff first noticed low water pressure in the library's bathrooms and then bubbling drains.
"We have a pipe that goes down into the water, kind of an overflow valve, I guess. It just started shooting out of there like a fountain. We had no idea where it was coming from at first," she said. "It flowed a lot of water through here for 10 to 15 minutes before they finally got it shut off."
The Mid-American Room, which is used for storage and also contains the library's high voltage transformers, was inundated with 3 to 4 feet of water, according Rigdon. She said extra desks and shelving got wet and had to be disposed of.
"That room sits lower, so the water really filled up in there. It could've been a lot worse," said Rigdon, who said only about six boxes of books, which were being stored for The Friends of the Sioux City Public Library's annual book sale, were lost.
Since The Friends' book sale wasn't held this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rigdon said the basement was holding an "excess of books."
Wilbur Aalfs was closed to the public at the time of the water main break and remains closed amid the pandemic. Rigdon sees a silver lining in the closure.
"I guess it was advantageous that we were closed down here to the public. It didn't disrupt any service that was going on then," she said.
Rigdon said she has been working with the city to get the carpet replaced and air tested to ensure that the basement is mold and mildew-free. She said a target date of Aug. 1 has been set for carpet installation.
