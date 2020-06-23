Wilbur Aalfs Library still drying out after water main break

The Mid-American Room, which is used for storage and also contains the library's high voltage transformers, was inundated with 3 to 4 feet of water, according Rigdon. She said extra desks and shelving got wet and had to be disposed of.

"That room sits lower, so the water really filled up in there. It could've been a lot worse," said Rigdon, who said only about six boxes of books, which were being stored for The Friends of the Sioux City Public Library's annual book sale, were lost.

Since The Friends' book sale wasn't held this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rigdon said the basement was holding an "excess of books."

Wilbur Aalfs was closed to the public at the time of the water main break and remains closed amid the pandemic. Rigdon sees a silver lining in the closure.

"I guess it was advantageous that we were closed down here to the public. It didn't disrupt any service that was going on then," she said.

Rigdon said she has been working with the city to get the carpet replaced and air tested to ensure that the basement is mold and mildew-free. She said a target date of Aug. 1 has been set for carpet installation.

