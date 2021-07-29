Wildfire smoke expected to impact Siouxland air quality Thursday and Friday

SIOUX CITY -- Smoke from wildfires in the western United States and Canada is expected to drift into Siouxland Thursday evening and Friday.

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued an air quality alert for all Northwest Iowa counties until 4 p.m. Friday, while the weather service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Southeast South Dakota and Northeast Nebraska, due to the smoke.

In some areas, the wildfire smoke could reduce visibility to as little as a mile Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

The heavy smoke was expected to roll into the area Thursday afternoon. By midnight, the smoke is likely to reach as far down as Interstate 80, and it is likely to reach southern Iowa by 5 a.m. Friday.

The smoke was pushed to the area by Northerly winds behind a cold front, according to the NWS.

Levels of fine particles in the air are expected to reach level orange in the Air Quality Index, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups. These groups include children, the elderly, and those with respiratory or heart conditions. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is recommending these groups limit prolonged outdoor exertion until the smoke clears.