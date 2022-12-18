Wind chill could hit 44 below in Sioux City Thursday night

SIOUX CITY -- Nighttime low temperatures in the Sioux City area are expected to dip well below zero this week.

Overnight low temperatures for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights are currently forecast to in the range of 15 to 20 degrees below zero, according to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls. Wind-chill values could be up to 44 degrees below zero during the overnight hours Thursday into Friday morning.

Tuesday and Wednesday's daytime high temperatures are forecast at only 7 and 6 degrees above zero, respectively, with wind chill values not likely to rise above 5 degrees below zero. Thursday's daytime high is pegged at 8 degrees below zero, and the wind chill likely won't be any milder than 33 degrees below during the afternoon.

The average overnight low temperature this time of year in Sioux City would be closer to 12 degrees above, said Jennifer Hacker, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

"Basically the jetstream is diving way down into the southern United States, and the northwest winds behind that system midweek -- which could bring us a little bit of light snow -- are going to be bringing that cold-ish shot of air in, for the latter half of the week," Hacker said. "So basically it's just an arctic air mass that's settling down into the northern Plains."

Wednesday and Wednesday night could see more than two inches of snow accumulation, Hacker said, though the forecast could change.

"But it's going to be so light and fluffy that the strong winds we're expecting the latter half of the week, behind that wave, will cause some blowing and drifting into Thursday and Friday," she said.