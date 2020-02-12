Wind chill of minus-30 expected Thursday, with cold temperatures through the day

SIOUX CITY -- A day of bitter cold is expected in the Sioux City metro area on Thursday.

Temperatures began cratering in the evening hours Wednesday, following daytime high temperatures in the mid-30s. The temperature is expected to dip below zero before midnight Wednesday.

Overnight lows Wednesday into Thursday morning are forecast at 8 degrees below zero, with wind chill values Thursday morning as low as 30 degrees below zero.

The daytime high temperature Thursday is pegged at 8 degrees above, with wind chill values not rising above zero until around 6 p.m.

Average daytime high temperatures this time of year would be around 34 to 35 degrees.

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a wind chill advisory from 6 p.m. Wednesday until 9 a.m. Thursday. Several schools in the area are planning late starts or closures Thursday, while area churches have cancelled activities.

Lance VandenBoogart, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the intense, rapid chill is the result of a cold front moving south.

"It's a strong cold front, an Arctic cold front, that is pushing through the area," VandenBoogart said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}