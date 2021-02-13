Wind chill Sunday night could hit minus 38 degrees in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- The overnight low on Sunday could be a record-breaker in Sioux City.
Low temperatures Sunday night into Monday morning could dip as low as 24 degrees below zero, according to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls. The record low temperature for that date, set during the brutal winter of 1936, was around 20 degrees below zero.
"That potentially could be a record," said National Weather Service meteorologist Brad Adams.
Wind chill values in the early hours Monday could hit minus 38 degrees.
Daytime high temperatures on Sunday and Monday aren't expected to go above zero, with highs of minus-5 degrees forecast both days. The overnight low of Monday night into Tuesday will be no improvement, with temperatures again sliding to 24 below and wind chill values of 35 degrees below.
The region will be under a wind chill advisory until 6 p.m. Sunday, followed by a wind chill watch that lasts until noon Tuesday.
Tuesday's high temperature will still be below zero, but slightly less so at minus-2 degrees.
An Arctic cold air mass settled into the Midwest this past week, keeping temperatures depressed by more than 30 degrees below normal. The average high temperature for this time of year would be closer to 34 degrees, and the average low around 14 degrees.
Temperatures are expected to improve by the later part of this week.
"We're definitely going to be in the deep-freeze here for a few days, but say by, Wednesday down there, you're going to be back around 10, 11 degrees for a high, flirting with 20 on Thursday, mid-20s Friday," Adams said.