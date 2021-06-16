Wind energy ordinance pitched for Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County residents will get a say starting later this month on whether the county should pursue its first wind energy projects.

The county board of supervisors has set three public hearings to discuss a proposed commercial wind energy ordinance.

The hearings are set for 4:40 p.m. on June 22, 4:45 p.m. on June 29 and 4:45 p.m. on July 6, all in the board of supervisors meeting room in the basement of the courthouse.

For over a year, David Gleiser, director of rural economic development, and his staff have worked to draft the proposed ordinance, after researching similar ordinances from counties across the state.

"With the high demand and potential for more wind growth in Iowa, and considering recent large-scale wind energy projects in nearby counties, Woodbury County staff have developed a proposed ordinance," Gleiser said.

The ordinance addresses site plan review and application approval process for the construction of wind energy.

It also outlines protected areas that wind turbines cannot be built. The turbines cannot be built within 600 feet of public conservation areas, cemeteries, occupied residence, public road right-of-way and city limits.