NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Windows are one of Kyle Kelly's signatures.

Enter through the dark navy blue door of a Kelly Construction home, 788 Crooked Tree Lane in Dakota Dunes, and the great room's large aluminum windows, which stretch from the floor to the 18-foot vaulted ceiling, will naturally draw your eye outside to the maintenance-free concrete deck with an aluminum railing. The wall-to-wall glass in the adjoining dining room also floods the space with natural light.

"I love natural light," Kelly said. "Probably the singular most important thing to me in designing a home is windows. I like to go big with them and I like to let a lot of light into the home."

Kelly describes the three-bedroom, two and 1/2-bathroom home that he built as "transitional modern." The home features 2,500 square feet of main floor living space and an unfinished walkout basement, which Kelly said could hold two more bedrooms, a bathroom, a huge living room and a bar. The backyard, he said, is the ideal spot for a pool.

"It really is a blending of modern clean, simple lines, but at the same time, it's very warm and easy to live in," he said of the home, which would appeal to a large family, as well as empty nesters.

On the home's exterior, the black brick contrasts with the light-colored natural stone and neutral vertical board and batten. Kelly said board and batten is very popular right now.

"We matched the angles of the ceiling to the windows," Kelly said as he stood in the open and airy great room, motioning to the windows from Gerkin Windows & Doors. "It's an aluminum window, which gives them a little different look. You get a much bigger viewable area, because the structure of the window itself is narrower, so it opens the window up a lot better."

The great room's six-foot, linear gas fireplace makes a statement. All of the home's trim, doors, beams and walls are painted in alabaster, a slight off-white, which Kelly said is "very on-trend" right now, while the floors are wire brushed white oak. Another eye-catching detail in the great room is the more than five-foot tall light fixture hanging from the vaulted ceiling. It combines a matte black finish, brushed gold and Edison-style bulbs.

"Gold is just making an enormous comeback right now. You'll see that throughout light fixtures and even the handles on our appliances," Kelly said.

The matte black finish carries over into the GE Cafe appliances in the open-concept kitchen. The appliances from Kollman Appliance have rose gold hardware. The kitchen cabinets are made of rift sawn white oak and have flat fronts, while the quartz counter top has a waterfall edge.

"In my eyes, the cabinets are extremely timeless. They will age extremely well," Kelly said. "White oak is just an absolutely classic wood species that really blends well with just about anything."

Two bedrooms, a bathroom and a staircase leading to the basement are off of the great room. On the other side of the home, a hallway behind the kitchen and dining room leads to a half bathroom with black plumbing fixtures and a mosaic tile floor. Down the hallway from the bathroom is the master suite, which features ample natural light, a sitting area and a black tray ceiling. Kelly Construction builds homes in Omaha and Sioux Falls, in addition to Siouxland. Kelly said one of the trends he brought back from Omaha is painting ceilings a dark accent color.

"It's just visually pleasing. There's no functionality to it whatsoever," he said. "It's just cool."

The master bathroom's cabinetry and countertop match that of the kitchen and the matte black plumbing fixtures also carry over. The floors are heated and the spacious shower even has a window. The wall height of the shower was lowered and a glass panel was added so that the entire bathroom could be filled with natural light.

"We really try to look at the master area as a retreat," he said. "We try to make the bathroom feel as spa-like as we can -- kind of a mini vacation within your own home."

The master bathroom leads to a large master closet, which can be customized. Enter through a pocket door to find what Kelly calls "one of the most awesome features of the home," a neighboring laundry room equipped with a counter for folding clothes and a sink.

"That's one thing that we've been incorporating into a lot of our plans and people are just going crazy over it," Kelly said.

On the other side of the laundry room is a door to the garage and a coat rack and bench. Continue down the hallway, where you'll find a pantry and another door that opens to the kitchen.

"It's a back pantry access, so that it's super easy to carry groceries in. You're not trucking them all through the house to get them to where they need to go," Kelly said. "You can get them in here, make dinner and deal with it later."

