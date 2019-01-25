SIOUX CITY -- The owner of a Sioux City hotel said it remains open and sustained relatively little damage in a Thursday night fire in a room where a guest was found dead.
Jeff Hoffart, the owner of the Wingate by Wyndham hotel, 4716 Southern Hills Dr., said the fire did not cause significant smoke or fire damage except inside the room where the fire occurred, and hotel operations are continuing as normal.
SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Police are looking into the death of a woman who was found inside of a fire-damaged hotel room, Thursday night.
Contractors have already begun work on that room, which Hoffart expects will be in working order shortly.
"It'll be all renovated in a week or so," he said.
Firefighters came to the hotel at around 9:24 Thursday night, where smoke was coming from inside a room at the hotel. Inside the smoke-filled room, they found 40-year-old Elizabeth Bockholt of Hinton, deceased.
An investigation into the fire is ongoing, and an autopsy will be scheduled to determine Bockholt's cause of death.